GBP/USD Forecast: near-term outlook remains bearish until holds below 1.30 mark

On Thursday, the GBP/USD pair shrugged off better-than-expected UK retail sales data for July and dropped back closer to over one-month lows. Further downslide, however, was limited amid some renewed US Dollar selling interest on rumors that National Economic Council Chairman Gary Cohn was set to resign. The greenback remained on the back-foot through early Asian session on Friday in wake of fading optimism over the US President Donald Trump's promised aggressive fiscal stimulus and growing consensus that the Fed might not raise interest rates again in 2017.

The pair has managed to recover Thursday's losses and might now be looking to move back above the 1.2900 handle. Looking at the broader picture, the pair has been oscillating within a 50-60 pips broader trading range around 100-day SMA. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a decisive break through the mentioned band before traders’ position for the next leg of directional move. In absence of any major market moving economic releases, the USD price dynamics would remain an exclusive driver of the pair's movement on the last trading day of the week.

On daily chart, any attempted up-move beyond the 1.2900 handle is being sold into. Even if the pair is able to sustain above the mentioned hurdle, further up-move is likely to confront fresh supply near 1.2930 confluence resistance - comprising of 50-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2589-1.3269 recent up-swing. However, a convincing break through the strong barrier now seems to trigger a short-covering rally and assist the pair to aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark, also coinciding with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

On the flip side, bears would be targeting for a decisive break below 1.2850-40 strong support (100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level), which if broken would turn the pair vulnerable to extend its near-term corrective slide even below the 1.2800 handle towards its next support near 1.2775 area. A follow through selling pressure has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards 1.2720 horizontal support en-route the very important 200-day SMA support near the 1.2640 region.