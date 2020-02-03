GBP/USD added to its post-BoE positive move and climbed to multi-week tops on Friday.

A late USD selloff provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the momentum.

Uncertainties about future talks with the EU capped gains ahead of UK/US PMI prints.

The GBP/USD pair added to the previous session's goodish intraday rally of over 120 pips and gained some follow-through traction on Friday. The British pound remained well supported by Thursday's Bank of England's hawkish 7-2 vote split to leave rates unchanged at 0.75% and seemed rather unaffected by the UK cabinet office minister Michael Gove's not so optimistic comments that the UK will not grant access to British fishing waters in order to secure a wider trade agreement with the European Union.

The intraday positive move was further fueled by a late selloff in the US dollar. The fact that the US core PCE Price Index remained well below the Fed's target at 1.6% YoY rate for December, followed by the disappointing release of Chicago PMI exerted some downward pressure on the greenback. This coupled with continuing fears about the outbreak of China’s coronavirus led to a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, which pushed the US Treasury bond yields lower sharply and exerted some additional downward pressure on the buck.

The selling bias surrounding the buck aggravated further amid a surge in bets for further monetary policy easing by the Fed. In fact, the Fed funds futures are now pricing in over 25% chances of a rate cut in March and around 60% chances of a cut by June meeting, which was believed to be the main driver of the USD weakness and the pair's goodish positive move to near four-week tops, levels just above the 1.3200 round-figure mark.

Meanwhile, the UK finally exited the European Union (EU) on Friday and said it would set its own agenda. However, uncertainties about future talks with the EU held bullish traders from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any additional gains for the major. The pair opened with a bearish gap on the first day of a new trading week and was further weighed down by prospects for a second independence referendum in Scotland, though the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected the suggestion.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the final UK Manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair stalled its positive momentum near a resistance marked by 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.3516-1.2904 corrective slide. The mentioned hurdle, around the 1.3210-15 region, should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, above which the pair is likely to aim towards challenging the 1.3265-85 supply zone (61.8% Fibo. level). Some follow-through strength might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and lift the pair further beyond the 1.3300 mark towards testing the 1.3330-35 horizontal resistance.

On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 1.3235-30 confluence region comprising of 38.2% Fibo. level and 1-1/2 month old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint. Retracement below the mentioned support might drag the pair further below the 1.3100 round figure, albeit any subsequent weakness might still be seen as a buying opportunity and should help limit the downside near 23.6% Fibo. level, around mid-1.3000s.