GBP/USD Forecast: muted trading activity to persist as investors gear up for US CPI

The GBP/USD pair post-NFP slide but managed to bounce off the key 1.30 psychological mark in a quiet trading session on Monday. The pair caught some fresh bids during Asian session Tuesday and is currently trading around mid-1.3000s as the US Dollar struggled near 15-month lows on fading expectations of any additional Fed rate hike action before the end of this year.

In absence of any major market moving economic releases, trading activity is likely to remain muted as investors gear up for the latest inflation figures due for release later during this week. The headline CPI has remained stubbornly low and has been weighing on the greenback. Hence, this week's release might turn out to be a key determinant of the Fed's gradual monetary policy tightening path and would eventually drive the pair in the near-term.

From a technical perspective, the pair is rebounding from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support of 1.2589-1.3269 recent up-move. Any further recovery, however, might now confront hurdle at 20-day SMA support break point, now turned resistance near 1.3065 region, above which a bout of short covering could lift the pair back towards the 1.3100 handle, also coinciding with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

Conversely, a sustained weakness below the 1.30 handle would turn the pair vulnerable to extend the corrective slide further towards its next support near the 1.2930-25 region, representing 50% Fibonacci retracement level with some intermediate support near 1.2970-65 zone.