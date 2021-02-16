GBP/USD Forecast: Move towards reclaiming 1.4000 remains a distinct possibility

- GBP/USD continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.
- The BoE's neutral stance, vaccine optimism continued underpinning the sterling.
- The upbeat market mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
The GBP/USD pair gained traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to the highest level since April 2018 during the Asian session. The British pound remained well supported by the Bank of England's neutral policy stance, the continuous fall in new coronavirus cases and the impressive pace of vaccinations in the UK. In fact, the British government reached the milestone of vaccinating 15 million of its most vulnerable people, or a quarter of its population on February 15. This should allow the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift restrictions sooner rather than later and get the economy moving.
Meanwhile, the progress in coronavirus vaccination, along with expectations for a massive US fiscal spending plan has been fueling hopes for a strong global economic recovery. This, in turn, undermined the US dollar's safe-haven demand and provided an additional boost to the major. The USD bulls failed to gain any respite from a strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors seem concerned that the huge amount of fiscal and monetary stimulus would contribute to rising inflationary pressures. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to the highest level since February 2020.
The pair touched an intraday high near mid-1.3900s, albeit slightly overbought RSI on short-term charts held bulls from placing fresh bets and capped the upside. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday, either from the UK or the US. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment will continue to play a key role in driving the safe-haven USD. Apart from this, the US bond yields might also influence the USD price dynamics and contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders. That said, slightly overstretched conditions warrant some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before the next leg up. The pair seems poised to prolong its recent strong bullish trajectory and aim to reclaim the key 1.4000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 1.3900 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent fall might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.3860-55 horizontal zone. However, a convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the corrective slide towards the 1.3800 round-figure mark. The pullback could further get extended towards the 1.3760-55 congestion zone, which should now act as a strong near-term base for the major.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
