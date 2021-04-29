GBP/USD Forecast: Move beyond 1.4000 needed to confirm bullish bias, US GDP eyed

The post-FOMC USD fall assisted GBP/USD to regain positive traction on Wednesday.

The Fed soothe investor nerves surrounding a potential tapering of asset purchases.

Investors now look forward to the US Q1 GDP report for some meaningful impetus.

The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Wednesday and was influenced by a combination of diverging forces. The British pound was weighed down by political noise amid controversy over funding arrangement for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official apartment. The negative factor, to a larger extent, was offset by the optimism over the gradual reopening of the UK economy. This, along with the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar, assisted the pair to quickly reverse an intraday fall to the 1.3860 area.

The USD struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains, instead witnessed some heavy selling during the latter part of the trading action in reaction to the Fed's dovish message. The US central bank took a more optimistic view of the economic recovery but repeated that it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed to look through any transitory spikes in inflation and reiterated that substantial further progress is needed before we taper asset purchases.

The post-FOMC USD slide to two-month lows was seen as a key factor behind the pair's strong intraday positive move of around 90 pips. The momentum extended through the Asian session on Thursday and pushed the pair to over one-week tops. This marked the fifth consecutive day of a positive move, though lacked any strong follow-through. In the absence of any major market-moving economic data from the UK, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Hence, the key focus will be on the release of the Advance US Q GDP report.

The first estimate is expected to show that the world's largest economy expanded at a robust 6.5% annualized pace during the first quarter of 2021. Given that the market had a rather muted reaction to US President Joe Biden's unveiling of a $1.8 trillion stimulus package, mostly in-line GDP print might do little to impress the USD bulls. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the pair is up. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained move beyond the 1.3925-30 region might have shifted the near-term bias back in favour of bullish traders. A subsequent strength beyond the 1.4000 psychological mark will reaffirm the constructive outlook and pave the way for additional gains. The pair might then aim to test an intermediate hurdle near the 1.4080 region before eventually darting to the 1.4100 mark en-route 2021 daily closing highs resistance near the 1.4135-40 region.

On the flip side, the 1.3930-25 resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the 1.3900 mark, below which the pair could slide back to the overnight swing lows, around the 1.3860 region. Some follow-through selling will negate prospects for any further gains and turn the pair vulnerable. the next relevant support is pegged near the 1.3825-30 region ahead of the 1.3800 round-figure mark.