GBP/USD forecast: Move beyond 1.2750-60 supply zone still seems elusive amid no-deal Brexit fears

The post-FOMC USD bearish pressure helped recover further from multi-month lows.

BoE lowered its Q2 GDP growth estimates and kept a lid on any strong follow-through.

Rising fears of a no-deal Brexit further hold investors from placing any fresh bullish bets.

The GBP/USD pair built on this week's goodish rebound from multi-month lows and rallied to levels beyond the 1.2700 handle on Thursday. The post-FOMC bearish pressure surrounding the US Dollar was seen as one of the key factors driving the pair higher despite a slight disappointment from the UK monthly retail sales figures. Data released on Thursday showed that the UK retail sales growth decelerated more-than-expected to 2.3% yearly rate in May and contracted by 0.5% on a monthly basis. Adding to this, sale excluding auto and fuel also contracted by 0.3% month-on-month, with the yearly growth easing to 2.2% as against 2.4% anticipated.

The positive momentum, however, faltered ahead of the 1.2750-60 supply zone after the Bank of England (BoE), in the latest monetary policy update, lowered its estimate of Q2 GDP growth to 0.0% from 0.2% previous. The central bank also said that the downside risks to growth have increased amid intensifying global trade tensions and the increasing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit, which held investors from placing any fresh bullish bets.

On the UK political front, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt emerged as the final two candidates in the Torie leadership contest, with Johnson still seen as the favourite to be the next British Prime minister. The fact that Johnson does not want to see Article 50 extended any further and is also prepared to leave the EU at the end of October 2019 with or without a deal further collaborated towards capping any further gains for the British Pound.

The pair held steady and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the 1.2700 handle through the Asian session on Friday amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, especially after the downing of the US surveillance drone by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard near Strait of Hormuz. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK and the US economic docket features the release of flash manufacturing PMI, which coupled with existing home sales data might provide some short-term trading impetus on the last day of the week.

From a technical perspective, the pair needs to decisively break through the 1.2750-60 horizontal resistance before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. The mentioned barrier coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.3177-1.2506 recent slide and also nears 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly charts and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing break through the confluence region now seems to set the stage for a strong follow-through up-move towards reclaiming the 1.2800 handle en-route 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2840-45 region.

On the flip side, the 1.2665 region (23.6% Fibo. level) now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might accelerate the slide back towards the 1.2600 handle before the pair eventually drops to the 1.2570-65 support area. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels would indicate the resumption of the prior bearish trend and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark.