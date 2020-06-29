GBP/USD Current price: 1.2287
- UK money-related figures came in mixed in May, with Mortgage Approvals contracting to a third.
- Brexit talks between UK Frost and EU Barnier resumed this Monday.
- GBP/USD reached a fresh June low of 1.2251, retains the bearish stance.
The GBP/USD pair has extended its slide to a fresh June low of 1.2251, trading sub-1.2300 heading into the Asian session. The UK published May Mortgage Approvals, which were up by just 9.273K from 15.815K in the previous month, and Consumer Credit for the same month, which came it at £-4.597 B against the £-2.5 B expected.
Brexit talks have resumed between UK’s chief negotiator, David Frost, and EU Michel Barnier, with no real progress reported so far. The EU commission spokesman said that their main target for these upcoming weeks is “to intensify our negotiations in order to make progress in getting a deal. Our goal is to make progress and to reach a deal." Mr. Frost, on the other hand, warned the EU must not drag out Brexit talks into the autumn. Tensions weighed on the Pound.
The United Kingdom will publish on Tuesday the final reading of Q1 GDP, foreseen unchanged at 0.0%, ad Business Investment for the same period.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair retains its bearish stance in the short-term, despite bouncing some 40 pips from the mentioned daily low. In the 4-hour chart, it is developing below a bearish 20 SMA, which accelerated below the larger ones. Technical indicators have bounced modestly from their daily lows, but remain well into negative levels, far from suggesting further gains ahead. The former monthly low at 1.2314 is now the immediate resistance.
Support levels: 1.2250 1.2205 1.2160
Resistance levels: 1.2315 1.2365 1.2410
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinding lower amid quarter-end flows
The AUD/USD is under mild pressure heading into the Asian opening, as speculative interest returned to the greenback. Chinese official PMIs data awaited.
EUR/USD fails to regain the upside
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1230 unchanged daily basis. Cautious optimism was short of motivating bulls this Monday, with coronavirus developments still in the eye of the storm.
Bitcoin and the rest of the market are trying to recover from a devastating weekend blow
BTC/USD is holding $9,000 for now after a dip below $8,900 on the weekend of June 27. Bulls are trying to recover but the daily downtrend is in full force.
Gold bears lining-up for potential profit-taking scramble
The price of gold has accumulated bids and offers in a precarious spot on the charts, drawing in anticipation of a phase of distribution.
WTI oil appreciates to $39 as risk sentiment improves
Front-month WTI futures have opened the week on a strong footing, appreciating more than 2% to reach prices beyond $39.