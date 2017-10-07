GBP/USD Forecast: more weakness below 1.2860 confluence support

The GBP/USD pair witnessed a lackluster trading action on Monday and extended post-NPF bearish consolidation within 30-35 pips broader trading range below the 1.2900 handle. Against the backdrop of last week's disappointing UK economic data, and persistent uncertainty around the impending Brexit negotiations held investors back from initiating any fresh positions ahead of this week's important macro data, including the key UK employment details on Wednesday and the latest US inflation figures on Friday.

In the meantime, speeches from a couple of MPC members - BOE Chief Economist Andy Haldane and BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, during European session on Tuesday would be looked upon for some immediate respite for the British Pound. Meanwhile, second-tier US economic data might also provide some short-term trading impetus during early NA session.

Technically, the pair has managed to hold 1.2860 confluence support, comprising of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2589-1.3030 latest upswing and 50-day SMA. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a follow through weakness before confirming additional near-term bearish slide. Below the mentioned support, leading to a subsequent break below 1.2835 level (4-hourly 200-SMA), would turn the pair vulnerable to extend the fall towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2810-1.2800 region. Momentum below the 1.2800 handle could further get extended towards 1.2760-55 support area, marking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

On the flip side, any up-move might continue to face some fresh supply near the 1.2900-1.2910 region, above which a fresh bout of short-covering could lift the pair beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.2930 level towards retesting 1.2975-80 strong horizontal hurdle. A strong follow through buying interest should continue boosting the pair further towards the key 1.30 psychological mark ahead of an important barrier near 1.3030-50 region.