GBP/USD Current price: 1.3139
- The BOE expanded its quantitative easing program by £150bn, left rates unchanged.
- UK Finance Minister Sunak extended the furlough scheme until March.
- GBP/USD is about to challenge the weekly high, may extend its rally beyond 1.3200.
The broad dollar’s weakness pushed GBP/USD to 1.3148 a fresh weekly high, with the pound finding support also in the BOE. The Bank of England boosted its quantitative easing program by £150bn to a total of £895 billion while keeping rates at a record low of 0.1%. Speculative interest considered the possibility of negative rates and a smaller expansion of the APP, with the UK currency rallying then on relief.
Additionally, given that the UK is entering a fresh one-month lockdown, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the government extended the furlough scheme until March, funding it through short-term borrowing. The UK won’t release relevant data this Friday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is heading into the Asian opening trading around the mentioned high. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is currently developing far above its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA crossing above the 100 SMA, both around 1.3000. The Momentum indicator corrected extreme overbought readings before resuming its advance while the RSI keeps advancing, now near the 70 level supporting further gains coming, particularly if the pair advances beyond the mentioned daily high.
Support levels: 1.3110 1.3065 1.3020
Resistance levels: 1.3185 1.3430 1.3490
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with 0.7300 amid persistent greenback’s weakness
The Australian dollar kept rallying post-Fed, nearing the 0.7300 level. Soaring gold prices and Wall Street’s substantial advance provided support. RBA Minutes in the Asian docket.
GBP/USD refreshes 12-day top around 1.3150 as risk-on extends to NFP day
GBP/USD bulls probe October’s high after gaining over 150 pips the previous day. US election updates fail to provide clarity even if Biden leads the tally. Fed’s Powell sounds dovish compared to BOE’s Bailey.
Gold wavers around mid-$1,900s after the biggest daily jump in six months
Gold seesaws in a $10 range after rallying to the highest since September 21. The yellow metal keeps the range between $1,942 and $1,952 established in the last hours of Thursday’s US session.
Fed Analysis: Powell adds fuel to the market fire by defending QE, rally set to extend
How can the Federal Reserve compete with the dramatic US elections? It probably cannot steal the show but is adding fuel to the market fire.
WTI little changed, around $38.40 after Fed’s statement
Front-month WTI futures remain moving around $38.40 after Federal Reserve released its decision to keep the Fed Funds Rate and the target for assets purchases unchanged.