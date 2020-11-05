GBP/USD Current price: 1.3139

The BOE expanded its quantitative easing program by £150bn, left rates unchanged.

UK Finance Minister Sunak extended the furlough scheme until March.

GBP/USD is about to challenge the weekly high, may extend its rally beyond 1.3200.

The broad dollar’s weakness pushed GBP/USD to 1.3148 a fresh weekly high, with the pound finding support also in the BOE. The Bank of England boosted its quantitative easing program by £150bn to a total of £895 billion while keeping rates at a record low of 0.1%. Speculative interest considered the possibility of negative rates and a smaller expansion of the APP, with the UK currency rallying then on relief.

Additionally, given that the UK is entering a fresh one-month lockdown, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the government extended the furlough scheme until March, funding it through short-term borrowing. The UK won’t release relevant data this Friday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is heading into the Asian opening trading around the mentioned high. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is currently developing far above its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA crossing above the 100 SMA, both around 1.3000. The Momentum indicator corrected extreme overbought readings before resuming its advance while the RSI keeps advancing, now near the 70 level supporting further gains coming, particularly if the pair advances beyond the mentioned daily high.

Support levels: 1.3110 1.3065 1.3020

Resistance levels: 1.3185 1.3430 1.3490