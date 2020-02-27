GBP/USD Forecast: More falls expected after Boris' Brexit ultimatum to quit talks

- GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid Brexit fears.
- Coronavirus fears have been weighing on US yields and the dollar.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is showing strong resistance is looming.
Brexit is back and it is biting – even before talks begin. The UK will reportedly be willing to trade on a no-deal basis if negotiations end in failure. The government said that it will quit talks by June and focus on preparations for no accord if no progress is made on the easier elements of the deal. That has sent sterling tumbling down.
Michael Gove, the minister responsible for preparations, is set to make a statement about the government's negotiating mandate ahead of formal discussions with the EU that kick off on Monday.
Things looked somewhat different on Wednesday. Michel Barnier, the EU's Chief Negotiator, said that Brussels is willing to offer London a "super preferential" deal. Nevertheless, apart from the latest reports, both sides disagree on what the UK should do in order to get easy market access.
Britain left the EU on January 31 but retains most rights and obligations through the transition period which expires at year-end. Without an accord, businesses fear that the UK will trade on unfavorable World Trade Organization rules.
Coronavirus and Trump
In broader markets, coronavirus headlines continue dominating the news. In the UK, two new cases have been confirmed, raising the total to 15. The greater worry is about the quick spread across Europe and disruption to supply chains in China. Stock markets have plunged and investors fled to the safety of US debt. The resulting fall in US yields has raised the odds of the Federal Reserve cutting rates as soon as its upcoming meeting in March and has been weighing on the dollar.
President Donald Trump has addressed the nation on the virus, trying to downplay the dangers and tapping Vice President Mike Pence as responsible for coordinating efforts. He also expressed hopes that stocks should recover – something that has not materialized. Global markets remain under pressure and Wall Street is set for the fourth day of falls this week.
Later in the day, US economic figures are of interest. Fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product will likely be confirmed at 2.1% annualized, while Durable Goods Orders for January are projected to rise on the headline but edge lower on the core.
- US Fourth Quarter GDP Preview: Old news
- US Durables Preview: As China turns
Overall, Brexit and coronavirus are set to move markets.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The break below the uptrend support line provided decisively. Momentum has also turned lower and the currency pair was rejected at 1.2940, which previously worked as support. GBP/USD is trading below the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages.
Support awaits at the fresh low of 1.2870, followed by the 2020 trough of 1.2850. The next lines are 1.2775 and 1.2705.
Resistance awaits at 1.29, followed by 1.2940, 1.2980, and 1.3020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
