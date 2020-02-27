GBP/USD Forecast: More falls expected after Boris' Brexit ultimatum to quit talks

GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid Brexit fears.

Coronavirus fears have been weighing on US yields and the dollar.

Thursday's four-hour chart is showing strong resistance is looming.

Brexit is back and it is biting – even before talks begin. The UK will reportedly be willing to trade on a no-deal basis if negotiations end in failure. The government said that it will quit talks by June and focus on preparations for no accord if no progress is made on the easier elements of the deal. That has sent sterling tumbling down.

Michael Gove, the minister responsible for preparations, is set to make a statement about the government's negotiating mandate ahead of formal discussions with the EU that kick off on Monday.

Things looked somewhat different on Wednesday. Michel Barnier, the EU's Chief Negotiator, said that Brussels is willing to offer London a "super preferential" deal. Nevertheless, apart from the latest reports, both sides disagree on what the UK should do in order to get easy market access.

Britain left the EU on January 31 but retains most rights and obligations through the transition period which expires at year-end. Without an accord, businesses fear that the UK will trade on unfavorable World Trade Organization rules.

Coronavirus and Trump

In broader markets, coronavirus headlines continue dominating the news. In the UK, two new cases have been confirmed, raising the total to 15. The greater worry is about the quick spread across Europe and disruption to supply chains in China. Stock markets have plunged and investors fled to the safety of US debt. The resulting fall in US yields has raised the odds of the Federal Reserve cutting rates as soon as its upcoming meeting in March and has been weighing on the dollar.

President Donald Trump has addressed the nation on the virus, trying to downplay the dangers and tapping Vice President Mike Pence as responsible for coordinating efforts. He also expressed hopes that stocks should recover – something that has not materialized. Global markets remain under pressure and Wall Street is set for the fourth day of falls this week.

Later in the day, US economic figures are of interest. Fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product will likely be confirmed at 2.1% annualized, while Durable Goods Orders for January are projected to rise on the headline but edge lower on the core.

Overall, Brexit and coronavirus are set to move markets.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The break below the uptrend support line provided decisively. Momentum has also turned lower and the currency pair was rejected at 1.2940, which previously worked as support. GBP/USD is trading below the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages.

Support awaits at the fresh low of 1.2870, followed by the 2020 trough of 1.2850. The next lines are 1.2775 and 1.2705.

Resistance awaits at 1.29, followed by 1.2940, 1.2980, and 1.3020.