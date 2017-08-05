GBP/USD Forecast: more consolidation expected

The GBP/USD pair trades marginally lower, but at 2017 highs after pricing 1.2988 last Friday, barely affected by news released in the Asian session. In the UK, the Halifax house price growth was of 3.8% in the three months to April, matching the reading from a year earlier, while in the month, prices fell by 0.1%, below a 0.2% advance expected.

With little in the US calendar, the pair is poised to trade range bound, with scope to test 1.2900 in the case of a downward correction, without actually affecting the dominant bullish trend.

Technical readings in the 4 hours chart show that the risk remains towards the upside, as the price holds well above a flat 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum stands within positive territory, although lacking directional strength. The RSI indicator heads lower, but around 57, not enough to suggest a bearish extension.

The daily low is 1.2948, with a break below it favoring a decline towards 1.2900. The pair needs to accelerate through 1.3000 on the other hand, to be able to regain its upward strength, with 1.3040/60 as the immediate target zone.

View live chart of the GBP/USD