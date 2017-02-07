GBP/USD Forecast: momentum beyond 1.3050 level to confirm a fresh bullish breakout

The US Dollar edged higher during Asian session on Monday and built on a modest recovery move from a nine-month low touched in wake of hawkish shift from various central bankers. Meanwhile, growing skepticism over the US President Donald Trump's ability to push through pro-growth economic policies has not helped the greenback either. Meanwhile, both the British Pound and the shared currency remained well supported by the latest comments by the BOE Governor and the ECB President, which hinted towards moving away from accommodative monetary policies.

On the economic data front, manufacturing PMIs from the Euro-zone, UK and the US would now be looked upon for some fresh treading impetus. Meanwhile, key focus would be on the BOE Governor Mark Carney’s speech, due later during the European session.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

The pair has been finding some difficulty in clearing yearly tops resistance amid near-term overbought conditions, albeit has managed to hold a short-term ascending trend-line support. The ascending trend-line, currently near 1.2980 area, might continue to protect immediate downside, which if broken is likely to accelerate the corrective slide back towards 1.2925-20 horizontal support. Weakness below the said support now seems to prompt additional profit-taking slide further towards its next major support near the 1.2800 handle with some intermediate support near 1.2860-55 region.

On the upside, momentum above 1.3030 level, leading to a decisive break through yearly tops resistance near mid-1.3000s, should pave way for continuation of the pair’s near-term upward trajectory even beyond the 1.3100 handle towards testing its next major hurdle near 1.3165 region, marking 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level of 1.2109-1.3048 latest up-swing and subsequent retracement.

EUR/USD

The pair seems to have entered a consolidation phase around the 1.1400 handle and has been digesting recent upsurge to 14-month tops. With short-term indicators easing off near-term overbought conditions, momentum back above 1.1425 level is likely to get extended back towards mid-1.1400s before the pair eventually darts towards conquering the key 1.1500 psychological mark and head towards testing its next resistance near 1.1530-35 region.

On the downside, immediate support is pegged near 1.1370-65 region, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.1119-1.1446 recent up-swing. Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide toward 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.1320 level before eventually dropping to a strong resistance break-point, now turned important support near 1.1300-1.1290 region, also nearing 50% Fibonacci retracement level.