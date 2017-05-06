GBP/USD Forecast: modestly higher on election's poll

The GBP/USD pair trades uneventfully around the 1.2900 figure, although the Pound started the week with a sour tone, hit by another terror attack in London and a new poll showing that PM May's Conservative party continues losing its advantage against Labour rivals. Voters favoring conservatives are 42%, while those backing the Labour party represent 38%, according to a YouGov poll just released. The pair bounced from a daily low of 1.2855, but pared gains after the release of the May Markit Services PMI, down to 53.8 in the month from previous 56.8.

The GBP/USD pair holds on to gains amid persistent dollar's weakness, but within a well-limited range ahead of the upcoming General election this Thursday. Ahead of US data, the Cable is marginally higher daily basis, but the quietness is being exacerbated by some holidays in Europe.

The 4 hours chart shows that the price is advancing above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have turned higher within positive territory. Nevertheless, the pair has a strong resistance around 1.2920, where selling interest has contained advances last week, and only above it the pair will turn actually bullish, with scope then to advance up to 1.2960.

Below 1.2840 on the other hand, the pair will turn bearish, with scope then to decline towards the 1.2790/1.2800 price zone.

