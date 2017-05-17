GBP/USD Forecast: mixed employment report keeps the pair mute

The GBP/USD pair traded range bound above the 1.2900 level ever since the day started, contained below Tuesday's high of 1.2957. The release of UK employment data was unable to motivate investors, with the pair posting a modest advance after the mixed report. The unemployment rate fell to its lowest in over four decades, printing 4.6% for the three months to March, but real wages fell below expected, with average earnings, excluding bonus, down to 2.1% for the same period. The number of people working increased, while the number of unemployed during April rose by more than expected, up to 19.4K from against 7.5K forecasted.

Holding below the mentioned high, the pair present a modest positive tone in intraday charts, with the 4 hours one showing that the price has held above its 20 SMA, and that technical indicators are turning higher from their mid-lines, but with a limited upward momentum. An advance beyond 1.2960 could result in another approach to the 1.3000 level, where strong selling interest awaits. Should bulls keep pushing and trigger stops, the pair has scope to extend its advance up to the 1.3030/60 region.

Below 1.2900, the next intraday supports come at 1.2865 ad 1.2830, with this last being quite critical, as once below the bearish momentum should accelerate, targeting short term the 1.2765 region.

View live chart of the GBP/USD