GBP/USD Forecast: May-Trump meeting and US data up next

The GBP/USD pair fell down to 1.2530 early Friday, its lowest for the week, but bounced back some 30 pips with London opening. The UK macroeconomic calendar is empty today, with attention focused on the May-Trump meeting later on the day. For different reasons, both leaders are sharing a common objective: get the best trade deal possible for their own countries. PM May seems to be at disadvantage, after announcing the government's choice of a "hard-Brexit" which implies leaving the EU single market last week. Trump on the other hand, has the option to say "no" to whatever he considers is not good enough.

Aside from that, there are sharp character divergences between those two, with May having condemned Trump's remarks on torture and women. Anyway, the general belief is that the meeting will focus on revitalizing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance, and how to deal with terrorism.

Also today, the US will release its Q4 GDP advanced reading, and December Durable Goods Orders, which can boost the greenback during the American session.

From a technical point of view, the movement continues to be just corrective, given that the price is holding above the 23.6% retracement of the 1.1986/1.2673 rally at 1.2510, although the downward potential has increased as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators continue heading lower within positive territory, and are about to cross their mid-lines lower, whilst the price is now below a flat 20 SMA around 1.2560.

A break below the mentioned Fibonacci support, should lead to a continued slide, with 1.2470 and 1.2430 as the next intraday supports. The pair needs to extend beyond the session high of 1.2571 to be able to recover further, with the next intraday resistances at 1.2625 and Thursday's high of 1.2673.

View live chart of the GBP/USD