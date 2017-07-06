GBP/USD Forecast: markets in holding pattern ahead of UK election, ECB & Comey's testimony

The US Dollar held steady during Asian session on Thursday as investors brace for a trio of important event risks - the ECB policy decision, UK election and former FBI Director James Comey's Senate testimony.

The GBP/USD major remained relatively resilient despite of the uncertainty surrounding the UK snap election outcome and perked up to fresh weekly tops beyond mid-1.2900s on Wednesday. With the recent polls suggesting that the Tories might lose their absolute majority, possibilities of a hung Parliament did little to keep a lid on the pair's up-move from over one-month lows touched recently. Meanwhile, an outright majority for the ruling Conservatives should provide a strong boost to the sterling and ultimately lift the pair beyond May’s seven-month highs.

Meanwhile, the greenback managed to gain some traction against the shared currency after Bloomberg reported that the European Central Bank is likely to downgrade its inflation forecast in the staff economic projections to be published today. Ahead of the ECB decision, expected dovish tilt attracted some fresh selling pressure around the shared currency. The pair, however, managed to bounce off sharply from the 1.1200 neighborhood as investors keenly await the ECB announcement later during the European session.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

The pair’s sharp rebound from an important confluence support near 1.2770-60 region, and now a subsequent move beyond 20-day SMA hurdle, clearly seems to suggest that the pair is more likely to extend its upward trajectory. Moreover, formation of an ascending trend-channel on 1-hourly chart also points to additional near-term appreciating move. However, the ascending trend-channel resistance near 1.2980 region might restrict any immediate upside, above which the pair seems all set to reclaim the key 1.30 psychological mark and head towards retesting multi-month highs resistance near 1.3040-45 region. A follow through buying interest has the potential to continue lifting the pair even beyond the 1.3100 handle towards its next resistance near 1.3160-65 area.

On the flip side, 1.2935-30 zone now seems to act as immediate support, which if broken could drag the pair back towards the 1.2900 handle, also coinciding with the ascending trend-channel support. Failure to conquer the 1.30 mark, and a subsequent break below short-term trend-channel support might now turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards testing 1.2830 horizontal level with some intermediate support near 1.2870-60 region. The downslide could further get extended even below the 1.2800 handle back towards an important confluence support near 1.2770-60 area.

EUR/USD

The pair continues to find some strong buying interest near the 1.1200 handle, albeit has failed to gain strong follow through traction and remained capped below the 1.1300 round figure mark. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a decisive break through the said handles before committing to the pair’s next leg of directional move.

Momentum above multi-month highs resistance near 1.1280 region, leading to a sustained break through the 1.1300 handle, also coinciding with Nov. 2016 swing highs, should accelerate the up-move immediately towards 1.1355-65 region en-route the 1.1400 handle.

Conversely, a decisive break below the 1.1200 handle now seems to force traders to unwind their bullish bets and drag the pair below 1.1165 intermediate support and extend the corrective slide further towards its next major support near the 1.1100 mark.