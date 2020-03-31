GBP/USD Forecast: Marching higher on the last day of March? Flows, coronavirus headlines, eyed

GBP/USD has been on the back foot as the dollar extends its recovery.

End-of-month flows, coronavirus headlines, and data are of interest.

Tuesday’s four-hour chart is pointing to gains for the currency pair.

Nearly 1,800 pips – that has been pound/dollar’s range in March, and it is not over yet. At the time of writing, the currency pair’s daily range is over 170 pips – in what seems like a quiet day but would be considered volatile in the pre-coronavirus days.

The week’s trend is US dollar strength after the world’s reserve currency dropped last week – unwinding the distressed flows it had benefited from. Will this trend prevail?

It is the last day of the month and a quarter which saw the greenback rise significantly, and that may be partially reversed. The end of the European session may prove considerably volatile.

Reports related to Covid-19 are in play. The current figures in the UK stand at over 22,000 infections and 1,411 deaths. The disease continues spreading in the UK, over a week after Prime Minister Boris Johnson – in isolation after testing positive – announced a lockdown. Initial signs of stabilization are awaiting confirmation.

In the US, the situation is messier, with over 160,000 cases and around 3,000 deaths. While New York sees some results from its measures, the world’s financial capital continues struggling. Moreover, new hotspots are showing up. President Donald Trump said that social distancing guidelines would remain in place until April 30, but shrugged off suggestions of a nationwide lockdown. Additional states have imposed stay at home/shelter in place orders.

New health figures from both sides of the Atlantic are due out later in the day and may rock markets. Coronavirus’ faster spread in the US – and the lack of a coherent response – are unfavorable for the greenback.

Optimism comes from new efforts to stimulate the US economy. Hot of the heels of the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, Congress is already mulling another fiscal package. New details may boost market sentiment.

Economic statistics are also in play. The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence gauge is projected to drop from the score of 130.5 points in February. The parallel University of Michigan’s figure substantially fell from above 100 to 89.1 points.

Final Gross Domestic Product figures for the UK confirmed stagnation in the fourth quarter of 2019, confirming that the economy was not a firm footing ahead of the crisis. Nevertheless, markets are ignoring data that predates March.

Overall, end-of-quarter flows, coronavirus developments, and other factors all promise a volatile day.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Momentum on the four-hour chart is upbeat, and the pair is trading above the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages – bullish indicators. The Relative Strength Index is below 70, outside overbought conditions.

Resistance awaits at 1.2460, a temporary cap in recent days, and mid-March. It is followed by 1.25, which held GBP/USD down in the past few days and provided support earlier in the month. The next lines to watch are 1.2605 and 1.2710.

Support awaits at 1.2240, the daily low, followed by 1.2130, a support line from last week. Next, 1.20 and 1.1980 await cable.

