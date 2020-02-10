GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2920

UK packed macroeconomic calendar could lift Pound temporarily this Tuesday.

Future EU-UK relationship still in limbo and weighing on Sterling.

GBP/USD reached a fresh 2020 low at 1.2871, at risk of losing the level.

The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.2945 after the pair traded as low as 1.2871 at the beginning of the day, a fresh 2020 low. The Pound remains torn between robust local data and Brexit-related concerns. UK PM Johnson said that the kingdom would walk away without a trade agreement if the EU does not agree to a Canada-style deal, something Brussels is unwilling to offer. Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is working other fronts. This Monday, he said that he is confident of achieving a trade deal with the US in wave one.

The UK has a packed macroeconomic calendar this Tuesday, starting with the release of the January BRC Like-for-Like Retail Sales survey during the upcoming Asian session, foreseen at -1% from 1.7% previously. Later in the day, the country will publish December Trade Balance and Industrial Production for the same month. It will also unveil a preliminary estimate of Q4 GDP foreseen at 0.% from 0.4% previously. Upbeat figures could push the pair temporarily higher, but it’s unlikely such positive momentum would last long.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading in the 1.2910 price zone at the end of the American session, and the 4-hour chart shows that the early advance was rejected by sellers aligned at around a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have stabilized within negative levels after correcting oversold readings. The pair would likely extend its decline to fresh lows on a break below the 1.2900 figure, the immediate support.

Support levels: 1.2900 1.2865 1.2820

Resistance levels: 1.2945 1.2990 1.3030