GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2920
- UK packed macroeconomic calendar could lift Pound temporarily this Tuesday.
- Future EU-UK relationship still in limbo and weighing on Sterling.
- GBP/USD reached a fresh 2020 low at 1.2871, at risk of losing the level.
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.2945 after the pair traded as low as 1.2871 at the beginning of the day, a fresh 2020 low. The Pound remains torn between robust local data and Brexit-related concerns. UK PM Johnson said that the kingdom would walk away without a trade agreement if the EU does not agree to a Canada-style deal, something Brussels is unwilling to offer. Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is working other fronts. This Monday, he said that he is confident of achieving a trade deal with the US in wave one.
The UK has a packed macroeconomic calendar this Tuesday, starting with the release of the January BRC Like-for-Like Retail Sales survey during the upcoming Asian session, foreseen at -1% from 1.7% previously. Later in the day, the country will publish December Trade Balance and Industrial Production for the same month. It will also unveil a preliminary estimate of Q4 GDP foreseen at 0.% from 0.4% previously. Upbeat figures could push the pair temporarily higher, but it’s unlikely such positive momentum would last long.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading in the 1.2910 price zone at the end of the American session, and the 4-hour chart shows that the early advance was rejected by sellers aligned at around a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have stabilized within negative levels after correcting oversold readings. The pair would likely extend its decline to fresh lows on a break below the 1.2900 figure, the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.2900 1.2865 1.2820
Resistance levels: 1.2945 1.2990 1.3030
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0900
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh 2020 lows as the greenback retains its strength amid coronavirus concerns. EU data better-than-anticipated failed to support the shared currency.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 amid receding Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. Broader markets are attuned to coronavirus headlines.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure
Consolidation in the Ether affects the market and triggers a positive consolidation phase in the medium term. BTC/USD does not consolidate the $10000 level and will have to wait for the next upside.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,570
The XAU/USD pair inched higher at the start of the week as the precious metal found demand as a traditional safe-haven. After climbing to a daily high above $1,575, however, the pair has retreated slightly and was last seen trading at $1,573.50, adding 0.23% on a daily basis.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.