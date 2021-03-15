GBP/USD Current price: 1.3887
- BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey seems not concerned about rising yields.
- The poor performance of global equities helped the dollar at the end of the day.
- GBP/USD has an increased bearish potential, could fall sub-1.3800.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3852 during the American afternoon amid the poor performance of equities and resurgent demand for the dollar. The pound was also affected by comments from the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who does not seem concerned about rising rates. Even further, he said he was more optimistic about the economy, maintaining a “large dose of caution.” However, he noted that higher yields are consistent with the prospects of recovery from the coronavirus-related slump.
The UK published the March Rightmove House Price Index, which printed at 2.7% YoY, below the previous 3%. The country won’t release macroeconomic figures this Wednesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.3890 at the end of the day, with a marked bearish tone. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair remains trapped between directionless moving averages, with the 200 SMA providing dynamic support around 1.3865. Technical indicators have reached fresh one-week lows within negative levels, with the Momentum maintaining its bearish slope and the RSI consolidating around 44.
Support levels: 1.3865 1.3820 1.3770
Resistance levels: 1.3940 1.3990 1.4030
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1900 as the dollar recovers its poise
The EUR/USD pair trades at daily lows around 1.1920, as rising US Treasury yields underpin the greenback. All eyes on US President Joe Biden speech.
GBP/USD losses 1.3900 as mood deteriorates
The American dollar managed to to gain some ground as stocks underperform. GBP/USD fell to 1.3852, bouncing some 30 pips afterward.
XAU/USD bulls testing critical daily resistance
Gold is testing the commitments of the bulls with a focus on the weekly 50% mean reversion confluence with old support. The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates how bulls now need to get over the daily resistance from within 4-hour bullish conditions.
Cardano is targeting a descent towards $0.7
Cardano price had a major breakdown from a key pattern on the daily chart. The digital asset is at risk of yet another bearish break from a short-term pattern. The only chance for ADA bulls is to hold a critical support level.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.