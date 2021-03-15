GBP/USD Current price: 1.3887

BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey seems not concerned about rising yields.

The poor performance of global equities helped the dollar at the end of the day.

GBP/USD has an increased bearish potential, could fall sub-1.3800.

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3852 during the American afternoon amid the poor performance of equities and resurgent demand for the dollar. The pound was also affected by comments from the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who does not seem concerned about rising rates. Even further, he said he was more optimistic about the economy, maintaining a “large dose of caution.” However, he noted that higher yields are consistent with the prospects of recovery from the coronavirus-related slump.

The UK published the March Rightmove House Price Index, which printed at 2.7% YoY, below the previous 3%. The country won’t release macroeconomic figures this Wednesday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.3890 at the end of the day, with a marked bearish tone. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair remains trapped between directionless moving averages, with the 200 SMA providing dynamic support around 1.3865. Technical indicators have reached fresh one-week lows within negative levels, with the Momentum maintaining its bearish slope and the RSI consolidating around 44.

Support levels: 1.3865 1.3820 1.3770

Resistance levels: 1.3940 1.3990 1.4030