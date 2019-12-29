GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3075
- Political uncertainty will likely keep the Pound’s bullish potential limited.
- Brussels concerned about the short spam left to define the future UK-EU relationship.
- GBP/USD could accelerate its advance in the near term, mainly if it breaks above 1.3130.
Despite persistent fears of a hard-Brexit, the GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3116 last Friday, its highest in almost two weeks, to finally settle in the 1.3080 price zone. A sustained Sterling advance, however, is yet to be seen. Indeed, UK PM Johnson put an end to the political deadlock by passing his deal through the Parliament after the elections. However, he also put a term to trade negotiations, as the Brexit transition period could not be extended beyond December 31st, leaving just eleven months to clinch a deal. On Friday, the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed her concerns that such time won’t be enough to define the future relationship between the EU and the UK. Political uncertainty will likely return to be the main driver for Pound once the markets return to normal post-winter holidays.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the GBP/USD pair shows that the advance stalled around the 20 DMA, while technical indicators turned north, but are currently in neutral levels, falling short from supporting additional gains ahead. In the 4-hour chart, the pair bounced from its 20 SMA to met sellers around the 100 SMA, both lacking directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, are turning south within positive levels, indicating decreasing buying interest at current levels. The pair could extend its advance in the short-term, amid the broad dollar’s weakness, with a relevant resistance at 1.3132, December 19 high.
Support levels: 1.3060 1.3020 1.2970
Resistance levels: 1.3100 1.3135 1.3180
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
