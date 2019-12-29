GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3075

Political uncertainty will likely keep the Pound’s bullish potential limited.

Brussels concerned about the short spam left to define the future UK-EU relationship.

GBP/USD could accelerate its advance in the near term, mainly if it breaks above 1.3130.

Despite persistent fears of a hard-Brexit, the GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3116 last Friday, its highest in almost two weeks, to finally settle in the 1.3080 price zone. A sustained Sterling advance, however, is yet to be seen. Indeed, UK PM Johnson put an end to the political deadlock by passing his deal through the Parliament after the elections. However, he also put a term to trade negotiations, as the Brexit transition period could not be extended beyond December 31st, leaving just eleven months to clinch a deal. On Friday, the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed her concerns that such time won’t be enough to define the future relationship between the EU and the UK. Political uncertainty will likely return to be the main driver for Pound once the markets return to normal post-winter holidays.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the GBP/USD pair shows that the advance stalled around the 20 DMA, while technical indicators turned north, but are currently in neutral levels, falling short from supporting additional gains ahead. In the 4-hour chart, the pair bounced from its 20 SMA to met sellers around the 100 SMA, both lacking directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, are turning south within positive levels, indicating decreasing buying interest at current levels. The pair could extend its advance in the short-term, amid the broad dollar’s weakness, with a relevant resistance at 1.3132, December 19 high.

Support levels: 1.3060 1.3020 1.2970

Resistance levels: 1.3100 1.3135 1.3180