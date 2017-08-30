GBP/USD Forecast: losing attractive, bearish below 1.2895

The GBP/USD pair trades marginally lower daily basis, just a few pips above the 1.2900 level, weighed additionally this morning by UK's money figures just releases. According to official data, consumer credit expanded at the weakest pace in over a year during July, reflecting the setback in household finances this year, while the number of mortgages approved surpassed expectations with 68,689, although for a lesser value, totaling £3.601 billion in July from £4.134 billion in June.

Ongoing Brexit negotiations are a negative note for the Pound, as the EU representatives are not convinced by the UK's positions papers on Brexit, pledging for the UK to "start negotiating seriously." Upcoming direction will depend on US data to be unveiled this Wednesday, including a GDP revision and the ADP report.

The downside seems limited short-term, as in the 4 hours char, the price is struggling around a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are attempting to bounce from their mid-lines, lacking enough strength to confirm a recovery. The daily low was set at 1.2895, the level to break to confirm additional declines, with 1.2850 and 1.2810 as the next intraday support. The pair has a strong static resistance area between 1.2920/30, with gains above the level exposing the 1.2960/70 price zone.

View live chart of the GBP/USD