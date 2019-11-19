- GBP/USD came under mild pressure but holds above 1.2900.
- The technical perspective remains tilted to the upside with 1.3000 as key resistance level.
Despite broad-based dollar weakness, GBP/USD retreated on Tuesday, posting its first daily loss in six, as investors remain cautious ahead of the UK election debate. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson leader of the Conservative Party and Jeremy Corbyn leader of the Labour Party will face each other in the first-ever two-way election debate between a prime minister and leader of the opposition.
The market expects the Conservative Party to win an outright majority that would lead to ratifying the Brexit deal. On the other hand, the opposition proposes reopening the Brexit accord and then putting it to a referendum.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
Technically speaking, cable has lost bullish strength in the 4-hour chart, with indicators turning south, although still above their midlines and the pair testing daily lows at the 1.2910 area. GBP/USD needs a break above the 1.3000 level – which has remained elusive over the last few weeks – to maintain focus on the upside and target the 100-week SMA at 1.3060. On the downside, the key support is seen at 1.2875, which is the 20-day SMA. A break below that level could add short-term pressure and send the pair back to November’s low at 1.2768.
Support levels: 1.2875 1.2830 1.2785
Resistance levels: 1.3012 1.3040 1.3060
