GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3046

Speculative interest unwinds Pound longs ahead of UK critical events.

CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales seen up by 3.0% in January.

GBP/USD meeting buyers in the 1.3040/50 price zone, bearish below it.

The GBP/USD pair reached a daily high of 1.3105 but retreated from such level to close the day in the red a couple of pips above its daily low of 1.3039. Speculative interest started unwinding its Pound longs ahead of critical UK events that will take place later this week. The Bank of England is having it’s monetary policy meeting this Thursday, and there are 50-50 chances of a rate cut. Several MPC members have hinted that they would vote for a cut and there’s a good chance that Governor Carney may want to cut before leaving his seat. Also, Brexit will finally happen this Friday, after over three years of back and forth.

The UK released this Monday the BBA Mortgages Approvals, which rose in December to 46.815K. However, the numbers had no saying on the GBP. This Tuesday, the UK macroeconomic calendar will include the CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales, seen up by 3.0% in January, better than the previous 0.0%.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading around 1.3050, just above a Fibonacci support. The pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance in its 4-hour chart, as its trading just below a congestion of directionless moving averages, while technical indicators head lower within negative levels. The pair has been meeting buyers in the 1.3040/50 price zone since last week, which means that it needs to clear that area to turn effectively bearish in the upcoming sessions, with the next relevant support at 1.2970.

Support levels: 1.3040 1.3000 1.2970

Resistance levels: 1.3085 1.3110 1.3150