GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3046
- Speculative interest unwinds Pound longs ahead of UK critical events.
- CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales seen up by 3.0% in January.
- GBP/USD meeting buyers in the 1.3040/50 price zone, bearish below it.
The GBP/USD pair reached a daily high of 1.3105 but retreated from such level to close the day in the red a couple of pips above its daily low of 1.3039. Speculative interest started unwinding its Pound longs ahead of critical UK events that will take place later this week. The Bank of England is having it’s monetary policy meeting this Thursday, and there are 50-50 chances of a rate cut. Several MPC members have hinted that they would vote for a cut and there’s a good chance that Governor Carney may want to cut before leaving his seat. Also, Brexit will finally happen this Friday, after over three years of back and forth.
The UK released this Monday the BBA Mortgages Approvals, which rose in December to 46.815K. However, the numbers had no saying on the GBP. This Tuesday, the UK macroeconomic calendar will include the CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales, seen up by 3.0% in January, better than the previous 0.0%.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading around 1.3050, just above a Fibonacci support. The pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance in its 4-hour chart, as its trading just below a congestion of directionless moving averages, while technical indicators head lower within negative levels. The pair has been meeting buyers in the 1.3040/50 price zone since last week, which means that it needs to clear that area to turn effectively bearish in the upcoming sessions, with the next relevant support at 1.2970.
Support levels: 1.3040 1.3000 1.2970
Resistance levels: 1.3085 1.3110 1.3150
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
