GBP/USD Forecast: looks to surpass 1.30 mark, US macro data eyed

The US Dollar Index held on to its recent recovery gains but lacked any strong follow through momentum after the highly anticipated FOMC minutes offered little surprise and reaffirmed the central bank's intension to start reducing its massive balance sheet. While there was also a discussion on sluggish inflation, the division among members over the timing of balance sheet reduction failed to lift the greenback.

Meanwhile, escalating geopolitical tensions held back investors from initiating any large bets and eventually has led to a subdued price action across the FX space over the past couple of days. A slew of important US macro data, which includes trade balance data, ISM non-manufacturing PMI and more importantly private sector employment details - ADP report, would now be looked upon for some fresh impetus.

GBP/USD

The pair on Wednesday eased to one-week low below the 1.2900 handle on disappointing reading on Britain's services sector, with the Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI edging down to a four-month low level of 53.4 in June from 53.8 in May. A trio of disappointing PMI readings this week clearly seems to suggest that the UK economy could be headed for a slowdown in the coming months. With eyes on stubbornly high inflation, early indications of an economic slowdown might hinder the BoE's move towards monetary policy normalization amid uncertainty surrounding the Brexit negotiations.

Technically, the pair held above upward sloping 50-SMA on 4-hourly chart and with formation of a golden cross (50-SMA moving above 200-SMA) on the same chart, the pair seems poised to resume with its prior appreciating move. The bullish bias would be confirmed on a sustained momentum beyond 1.2950 immediate resistance, above which the pair seems all set to head towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark en-route yearly tops resistance near 1.3040-50 region.

Alternatively, a convincing break below the 1.2900 handle, also coinciding with 50-SMA, would confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and turn the pair vulnerable to extend the near-term corrective slide towards 200-SMA support near 1.2840 region. Weakness below 200-SMA support could get extended further towards 1.2760-55 area marking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2589-1.3030 recent up-leg.