GBP/USD Forecast: looks to hold the range ahead of this week's crucial UK election

The US Dollar managed to recover a bit from its lowest level since the US Presidential election in November touched in reaction of Friday's weaker-than-expected May jobs report. The US economy added 138K new jobs in May and a downward revision of previous month's reading by 66K now seems to have dampened expectations for an aggressive Fed rate tightening cycle and eventually weighed heavily on the greenback. The big miss on the headline NFP print, however, did little to detail the June rate-hike, with CME group's FedWatch Tool still pointing to over 90% probability of such an action on June 14.

GBP/USD

The British Pound gapped lower on Monday as markets reacted to a weekend attack in London, albeit has held within two-day old trading range between 1.2850-1.2900 region. With the incoming polls pointing to a tighter race than previously expected, political headlines would continue to be the only factor driving the pair ahead of the UK general election this week.

On the economic data front, the release of UK services PMI would again be largely ignored as traders shrugged off last week’s upbeat PMI prints (manufacturing and construction PMIs).

Technically, nothing has changed and with short-term indicators holding in neutral territory, the pair seems more likely to extend its near-term range-bound, subdued price action below the 1.2900 handle. However, weakness below an immediate support near mid-1.2800s could get extended towards an important confluence support near 1.2770 area, comprising of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2365 to 1.3047 latest up-move and 50-day SMA region. The said support also coincides with a previous major resistance and hence, is the pair is unlikely to break the same in a hurry.

Alternatively, any up-move might continue to confront immediate resistance near the 1.2900 handle, closely followed by a strong hurdle near 1.2915-20 region (20-day SMA). On a sustained break through this important barrier, the pair is likely to aim towards 1.2965-70 horizontal resistance en-route the key 1.30 psychological mark.