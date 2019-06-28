GBP/USD forecast: Looking to correct lower ahead of UK GDP, focus remains on Trump-Xi meeting

- No-deal Brexit fears continue to keep a lid on any attempted up-moves.
- Investors now seemed reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of G20 summit.
- Friday’s UK GDP/US economic data will now be eyed for a fresh impetus.
The GBP/USD pair had a good two-way move on Thursday and finally settled with modest losses for the third consecutive session. The pair initially ticked higher to an intraday high level of 1.2725 amid fading trade optimism before reversing the direction to refresh weekly lows. The fact that the favourite UK PM candidate Boris Johnson remains committed to leave the EU by October 31st, persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit held the GBP bulls on the defensive and kept a lid on the attempted bounce.
On the economic data front, the final version of the US Q1 GDP report, showing that the economic growth stood at 3.1% annualized pace during the January-March quarter, did little to influence the US Dollar price dynamics, albeit contributed towards capping the gains. The downside, however, remained limited as investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the crucial Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of G20 summit in Japan.
The pair was seen oscillating in a narrow band, near the lower end of its weekly trading range through the Asian session on Friday as market participants now look forward to the final UK Q1 GDP growth figures. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the releases of Core PCE price index, personal income and spending data for May, Chicago PMI and revised UoM Consumer Sentiment index might further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed for the pair, except that the overnight pullback reinforced the prevailing selling bias at higher levels. Moreover, the pair also seems to have found acceptance below 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.2506-1.2784 recent up-move, which sets the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, a follow-through selling now seems to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.2600 round figure mark, which if broken will indicate the resumption of the prior well-established bearish trend and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark in the near-term.
On the flip side, the 1.2700 handle now becomes immediate strong resistance and is closely followed by the 1.2720-25 confluence region - comprising of 100-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level. Subsequent recovery beyond the mentioned hurdle is more likely to remain capped near the 1.2760 stiff resistance zone, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 1.2800 handle en-route the next major supply zone near the 1.2840-45 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD awaits euro-zone inflation, G-20 for a new direction
EUR/USD is trading in the upper half of the 1.1300 handle, little changed. Euro-zone inflation is set to remain subdued. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD steady as UK GDP meets expectations, amid political speculation
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2650 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 107.55 amid G20 jitters
USD/JPY found some support just ahead of the 107.50 level, now attempting a tepid bounce towards 107.80 region, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the US data and Trump-Xi trade talks at the G20.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145.
Gold stages solid comeback ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Not only Japanese Prime Minister (PM) but leaders from India and China were also loud enough to criticize the downside impact of trade protectionism on the global economy during their appearances at the G20.