GBP/USD forecast: Looking to correct lower ahead of UK GDP, focus remains on Trump-Xi meeting

No-deal Brexit fears continue to keep a lid on any attempted up-moves.

Investors now seemed reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of G20 summit.

Friday’s UK GDP/US economic data will now be eyed for a fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair had a good two-way move on Thursday and finally settled with modest losses for the third consecutive session. The pair initially ticked higher to an intraday high level of 1.2725 amid fading trade optimism before reversing the direction to refresh weekly lows. The fact that the favourite UK PM candidate Boris Johnson remains committed to leave the EU by October 31st, persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit held the GBP bulls on the defensive and kept a lid on the attempted bounce.

On the economic data front, the final version of the US Q1 GDP report, showing that the economic growth stood at 3.1% annualized pace during the January-March quarter, did little to influence the US Dollar price dynamics, albeit contributed towards capping the gains. The downside, however, remained limited as investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the crucial Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of G20 summit in Japan.

The pair was seen oscillating in a narrow band, near the lower end of its weekly trading range through the Asian session on Friday as market participants now look forward to the final UK Q1 GDP growth figures. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the releases of Core PCE price index, personal income and spending data for May, Chicago PMI and revised UoM Consumer Sentiment index might further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed for the pair, except that the overnight pullback reinforced the prevailing selling bias at higher levels. Moreover, the pair also seems to have found acceptance below 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.2506-1.2784 recent up-move, which sets the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, a follow-through selling now seems to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.2600 round figure mark, which if broken will indicate the resumption of the prior well-established bearish trend and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark in the near-term.

On the flip side, the 1.2700 handle now becomes immediate strong resistance and is closely followed by the 1.2720-25 confluence region - comprising of 100-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level. Subsequent recovery beyond the mentioned hurdle is more likely to remain capped near the 1.2760 stiff resistance zone, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 1.2800 handle en-route the next major supply zone near the 1.2840-45 region.