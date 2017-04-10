GBP/USD Forecast: little room for advances

The GBP/USD pair has recovered modestly after bottoming at 1.3221 on Tuesday, with the Pound still being the worst performer against the greenback. A better-than-expected UK Markit services PMI, up to 53.6 from 53.2 in August, didn't helped, as the pair barely advanced a few pips before settling at the current 1.3265 level.

The pair entered a consolidative stage early Tuesday, where it holds ahead of multiple US macroeconomic releases, which include the US ADP employment survey, a speech from Fed's Yellen, and the final September PMIs. Despite the current retracement across the board, the greenback remains strong, which means that solid releases could see the pair extending its downward move over the upcoming hours.

Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is stuck around a horizontal 200 EMA, usually a line in the san when it comes to define trend, while the 20 SMA maintains its bearish slope well above the current level, and technical indicators hold within negative territory, all of which maintains the risk towards the downside. Below 1.3220, should result in a test of September 14th low at 1.3146. To the upside, the pair has an immediate resistance at the daily high of 1.2385, with gains beyond it probably extending up to 1.3340, a major Fibonacci resistance.

