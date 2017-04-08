GBP/USD Forecast: limited upward potential

The GBP/USD gained some ground with London opening, but holds around 1.3150 with little directional strength and within a limited intraday range ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. The Pound plunged on Thursday after the BOE left its monetary policy unchanged and downgraded its growth forecasts, blaming it on Brexit's uncertainty. Yet after the initial slump, the pair stabilized amid broad dollar's weakness.

With no news coming from the UK today, the market is centered on the US employment report to be released early US session. The monthly release is expected to be slightly positive, but far from impressive, with wages seen within the last year's average range, which will be the key market mover, should the headline meets expectations. Any sign that inflation will continue to be subdued will likely put the greenback under selling pressure, but Pound gains will likely be limited by the 1.3200 price zone.

Technically, the intraday outlook favors the downside, as the 20 SMA gains bearish strength above the current level, whilst technical indicators hold within bearish territory, with limited upward strength. The daily high has been set at 1.3161, now the immediate resistance and the level to surpass to reach the mentioned 1.3200.

The weekly low at 1.3111 is the immediate support, with a break below it favoring an extension towards 1.3060 first, and 1.3020 afterwards.

View live chart of the GBP/USD