GBP/USD Forecast: Limited upside potential, 1.3580-1.3600 holds the key for bulls

- GBP/USD dived to fresh two-week lows on Monday amid the broad-based USD strength.
- Rallying US bond yields, COVID-19 jitters continued underpinning the safe-haven buck.
- Negative BoE rate speculations weighed on the sterling and contributed to the selling bias.
The GBP/USD pair extended last week's retracement slide from the 1.3700 mark, or 33-month tops and witnessed some heavy selling for the fourth consecutive session on Monday. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by some follow-through US dollar buying, which remained well supported by the recent strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors have been pricing in the prospects for more aggressive fiscal spending in 2021 following the Democratic sweep in the US Senate runoff elections in the stage of Georgia. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to the highest level since March and continued underpinning the USD.
Apart from this, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment provided an additional lift to the greenback's relative safe-haven status. Investors remain concerned about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and the imposition of strict lockdown restrictions in Europe and China. This, along with political turmoil in Washington, further dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. In fact, Democrats in the US House of Representatives plan to impeach the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unless he steps down or is removed before then. Trump faces a single charge of inciting insurrection after a violent attack on the Capitol last week.
The British pound was further pressured by BoE MPC member Silvana Tenreyro's comments, saying that the work on the feasibility of negative rates is still in progress. The pair dived to two-week lows, albeit managed to find some support near mid-1.3400s. A modest rebound in the US equity markets capped gains for the USD and assisted the pair to rebound around 60 pips from daily swing lows. The pair finally settled above the key 1.3500 psychological mark and built on the recovery momentum through the Asian session on Tuesday. The uptick seemed rather unaffected by worries over the potential economic fallout from the third nationwide lockdown in the UK to fight the new coronavirus variants.
The pair has now recovered a major part of the previous day's losses and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. Meanwhile, the ongoing rally in the US bond yields should continue to impress the USD bulls and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major, rather prompt some fresh selling at higher levels.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair on Monday confirmed a near-term bearish break below a descending triangle formation. The downfall, however, stalled near the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.3188-1.3704 positive move, which should now act as a strong base for the major. In the meantime, any subsequent positive move beyond mid-1.3500s is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.3580 area (23.6% Fibo. level). This is closely followed by a short-term descending trend-line resistance, around the 1.3600 mark, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term negative bias.
On the flip side, the 1.3500 mark, coinciding with the 38.2% Fibo. level now seems to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support might prompt some fresh technical selling and accelerate the fall back towards the overnight swing lows, around the 1.3450 region. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable. The pair might then break below the 1.3400 mark and aim towards testing the next relevant support near the 1.3345-40 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2150, having recovered from lower levels. The US dollar turns south alongside yields amid a cautious market mood. Covid fears and fresh China-Hong Kong tensions keep traders on the edge.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3550 as US dollar bulls take a breather
GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3550 as the US dollar takes a breather after the recent rally. The UK policymakers suggest the worst isn’t over for the hard-hit UK economy amid the covid crisis.
XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region
A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.
Yields break metals, cryptos
The prolonged jump in bond yields continues to unleash damage to metals and cryptocurrencies. The ONLY way for metals to stabilize is for the Fed to "try" to convince us later this mth that breakeven inflation is not high enough ...
Dollar index eyes 50-day SMA as rising US yields shake out shorts
The dollar index (DXY) looks north as US Treasury yields rise, shaking out elevated shorts. The 10-year yield has jumped to fresh 10-month highs near 1.15% and has gained more than 20 basis since last Tuesday.