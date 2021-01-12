GBP/USD Forecast: Limited upside potential, 1.3580-1.3600 holds the key for bulls

GBP/USD dived to fresh two-week lows on Monday amid the broad-based USD strength.

Rallying US bond yields, COVID-19 jitters continued underpinning the safe-haven buck.

Negative BoE rate speculations weighed on the sterling and contributed to the selling bias.

The GBP/USD pair extended last week's retracement slide from the 1.3700 mark, or 33-month tops and witnessed some heavy selling for the fourth consecutive session on Monday. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by some follow-through US dollar buying, which remained well supported by the recent strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors have been pricing in the prospects for more aggressive fiscal spending in 2021 following the Democratic sweep in the US Senate runoff elections in the stage of Georgia. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to the highest level since March and continued underpinning the USD.

Apart from this, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment provided an additional lift to the greenback's relative safe-haven status. Investors remain concerned about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and the imposition of strict lockdown restrictions in Europe and China. This, along with political turmoil in Washington, further dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. In fact, Democrats in the US House of Representatives plan to impeach the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unless he steps down or is removed before then. Trump faces a single charge of inciting insurrection after a violent attack on the Capitol last week.

The British pound was further pressured by BoE MPC member Silvana Tenreyro's comments, saying that the work on the feasibility of negative rates is still in progress. The pair dived to two-week lows, albeit managed to find some support near mid-1.3400s. A modest rebound in the US equity markets capped gains for the USD and assisted the pair to rebound around 60 pips from daily swing lows. The pair finally settled above the key 1.3500 psychological mark and built on the recovery momentum through the Asian session on Tuesday. The uptick seemed rather unaffected by worries over the potential economic fallout from the third nationwide lockdown in the UK to fight the new coronavirus variants.

The pair has now recovered a major part of the previous day's losses and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. Meanwhile, the ongoing rally in the US bond yields should continue to impress the USD bulls and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major, rather prompt some fresh selling at higher levels.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Monday confirmed a near-term bearish break below a descending triangle formation. The downfall, however, stalled near the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.3188-1.3704 positive move, which should now act as a strong base for the major. In the meantime, any subsequent positive move beyond mid-1.3500s is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.3580 area (23.6% Fibo. level). This is closely followed by a short-term descending trend-line resistance, around the 1.3600 mark, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term negative bias.

On the flip side, the 1.3500 mark, coinciding with the 38.2% Fibo. level now seems to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support might prompt some fresh technical selling and accelerate the fall back towards the overnight swing lows, around the 1.3450 region. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable. The pair might then break below the 1.3400 mark and aim towards testing the next relevant support near the 1.3345-40 region.