GBP/USD Forecast: limited moves, but overall positive

The GBP/USD pair trades marginally higher this Monday, capped, however by selling interest around 1.3300, but pressuring the level anyway. The UK released the Rightmove House Price index for October at the beginning of the day, which indicated that house prices are up for the month 1.1%, the highest advance in three years, although the number of sales agreed fell by 5.9% since last year. The figures are hardly a market mover for the Pound, but as add to the whole economic picture of the kingdom.

The UK will offer its latest inflation data this Tuesday, which will clearly affect the currency short term, yet the main market motor remains to be Brexit. Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson hit the wires earlier today saying that is time to begin "serious negotiations," as PM May heads into Brussels in an attempt to revive talks.

In the meantime, the GBP/USD pair has little to offer in terms of trade, confined to a well-limited range ever since the day started, but retaining the positive stance gained last week, as the price holds above the 61.8% retracement of its latest decline at 1.3260, while in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA gains upward traction right around the level. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart are aiming to turn higher, but overall lack directional strength within positive territory. The high set last week at 1.3314 is key, as if somehow the pair accelerates through the level, the rally can extend towards the 1.3400 region.

Below 1.3260 on the other hand, the pair can correct lower, eyeing the 1.3215 level the 50% retracement of the mentioned slide.

