GBP/USD Forecast: limited buying interest, risk towards the downside

The GBP/USD pair trades marginally higher this Wednesday, having recovered the 1.3000 level, but still unable to rally beyond it and having topped for the day at 1.3027 so far. There were no macroeconomic releases in the UK, with things getting interesting in that front this Thursday, with multiple releases including the NIESR GDP estimate for July, and goods trade and industrial data for June.

Sentiment is the main market mover today, although the US will release quarterly productivity and salaries figures, and given how the greenback reacted to latest jobs' data, there's a good chance the situation will replicate this Wednesday.

In the meantime, the pair hovers around 1.3000, with a bearish 20 SMA rejecting advances and the price unable to settle above is 200 EMA in the 4 hours chart, whilst technical indicators in the same time frame turned flat within negative territory after correcting oversold conditions, indicating limited buying interest around the Pound. Beyond 1.3030, the recovery can extend up to 1.3060, although investors will probably prefer selling around this last. To the downside, 1.2965 is the immediate support, with a break below it favoring a downward extension towards 1.2920.

