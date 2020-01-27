GBP/USD Forecast: Likely to trade in a range ahead of Thursday’s BoE policy meeting

- GBP/USD remained depressed amid concerns over the coronavirus.
- Uncertainty about the BoE rate decision helped limit deeper losses.
- Fears of a no-deal Brexit might further keep a lid on any move up.
The GBP/USD pair reversed an early dip and refreshed daily tops during the early European session on Monday. The pair initially extended Friday's sharp intraday retracement slide from the highest level since January 7 and lost some additional ground on the first day of a new trading week. The prevailing risk-off mood, amid growing market concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus, continued benefitting the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart and dragged the pair lower for the third consecutive session.
Investors to remain on the sidelines
However, the uncertainty surrounding the BoE decision later this week held investors from placing any aggressive bets and turned out to be one of the key factors that helped limit deeper losses. The pair managed to find some support near 50-day SMA, around mid-1.3000s, albeit the attempted recovery lacked any strong follow-through and remained below the 1.3100 round-figure mark. Apart from the looming BoE rate decision, concerns that Britain might crash out of the European Union at the end of this year might further contribute towards keeping a lid on any runaway rally for the major, at least for the time being.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the UK or the US. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. Adding to this, any incoming Brexit-related headlines will also be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained break below 50-day SMA before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move towards challenging the key 1.30 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to slide further towards monthly swing lows support near the 1.2955 region.
On the flip side, momentum beyond the 1.3100 level might confront some fresh supply near the 1.3135-40 region and is likely to remain capped near the previous session’s swing high level of 1.3170. Sustained move beyond the mentioned barriers might negate the bearish outlook and might now assist the pair to move towards reclaiming 1.3200 round-figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near 2020 lows on risk-aversion, dismal German data
A worse than expected German IFO survey for January and exacerbated fears of a global outbreak of the coronavirus have sent investors in search for safety, weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD retreats after flirting with 1.3100
The GBP/USD pair retreats after hitting 1.3105, amid scarce demand for high-yielding assets in a risk-averse environment, looming Brexit.
Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt
The crypto market opens the trading week by taking advantage of the momentum of the movement that started early Sunday morning. As if it were an established rhythm, this week it is time to go up after going down the previous one, and up again the previous one.
WTI slumps to three-month low near $52 on China coronavirus contagion
The selling pressure around WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains unabated so far this Monday, as the price crashed nearly 4% to $52.19 in the last hour, having reached the lowest levels since early October.
USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety
Coronavirus getting stronger, infections to continue to rise. Risk-off Monday, an empty macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment trading. USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 108.65, a critical Fibonacci support level.