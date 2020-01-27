GBP/USD Forecast: Likely to trade in a range ahead of Thursday’s BoE policy meeting

GBP/USD remained depressed amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Uncertainty about the BoE rate decision helped limit deeper losses.

Fears of a no-deal Brexit might further keep a lid on any move up.

The GBP/USD pair reversed an early dip and refreshed daily tops during the early European session on Monday. The pair initially extended Friday's sharp intraday retracement slide from the highest level since January 7 and lost some additional ground on the first day of a new trading week. The prevailing risk-off mood, amid growing market concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus, continued benefitting the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart and dragged the pair lower for the third consecutive session.

Investors to remain on the sidelines

However, the uncertainty surrounding the BoE decision later this week held investors from placing any aggressive bets and turned out to be one of the key factors that helped limit deeper losses. The pair managed to find some support near 50-day SMA, around mid-1.3000s, albeit the attempted recovery lacked any strong follow-through and remained below the 1.3100 round-figure mark. Apart from the looming BoE rate decision, concerns that Britain might crash out of the European Union at the end of this year might further contribute towards keeping a lid on any runaway rally for the major, at least for the time being.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the UK or the US. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. Adding to this, any incoming Brexit-related headlines will also be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained break below 50-day SMA before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move towards challenging the key 1.30 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to slide further towards monthly swing lows support near the 1.2955 region.

On the flip side, momentum beyond the 1.3100 level might confront some fresh supply near the 1.3135-40 region and is likely to remain capped near the previous session’s swing high level of 1.3170. Sustained move beyond the mentioned barriers might negate the bearish outlook and might now assist the pair to move towards reclaiming 1.3200 round-figure mark.