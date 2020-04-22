The British pound turned out to be one of the worst-performing currencies on Tuesday.

Sustained USD buying kept exerting pressure and dragged GBP/USD to two-week lows.

Wednesday's in line UK consumer inflation figures lifted the pair back above 1.2300 mark.

The British pound turned out to be the worst-performing currencies on Tuesday and prompted some aggressive selling around the GBP/USD pair. Risk aversion remained a dominant theme in the market amid a free-fall in crude oil prices, which provided an additional boost to the already stronger US dollar and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting pressure on the major. Tuesday's mixed UK employment details did little to impress bullish traders, instead prospect of an extended lockdown in the UK took its toll on the sterling.

The pair nosedived to two-week lows, albeit managed to find some support near mid-1.2200s and finally settled around 45 pips off daily lows. The pair now seems to have stabilized near the 1.2300 round-figure mark and traded with a mild positive bias during the Asian session on Wednesday. The uptick was further supported by mostly in line UK consumer inflation figures for March. However, the ever-increasing coronavirus cases and related death in the United Kingdom should keep a lid on any attempted recovery for the major.

This comes amid expectations that the world economy will remain weak for some time, even once the lockdowns are eased. This should continue underpinning the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and might further contribute towards capping gains. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to play a key role in influencing the broader market risk sentiment and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Tuesday broke through a near one-week-old trading range and thus, remains vulnerable to continue with its bearish trajectory. However, the 1.2250-45 region might continue to act as immediate support, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the fall further towards challenging the 1.2200 round-figure mark before eventually dropping to monthly lows support, near the 1.2165 region.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2355-60 region, above which a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 1.2400 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the next major resistance near the 1.2460-65 region. Some follow-through buying should assist the pair to aim back towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark.