GBP/USD Forecast: likely to extend the bullish momentum on GDP figures (UK, US)

The greenback stayed in a tight range during Asian session on Friday and consolidated previous session's recovery move, primarily led by a weaker Euro. The common currency weakened on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi, during the post meeting press conference, sounded cautious by saying that the Euro-zone’s economic outlook remains uncertain. Draghi also poured cold water on investors anticipating tapering talks and showed readiness to increase stimulus if the outlook for growth and inflation worsens. Although, a broad based Euro weakness helped the greenback to gain some traction but gains were limited amid disappointment from the incoming US economic data - durable goods orders and weekly jobless claims.

Moreover, growing geopolitical tensions between the US and N. Korea, and fading optimism around the US President Donald Trump’s tax plan reforms and pro-growth economic policies further collaborated towards keeping a lid on any sharp greenback recovery move.

With investors still non-committal, the first estimate of US Q1 GDP growth might assist investors to determine the next leg of directional move for the greenback. Apart from growth figures, the US economic docket also features the release of Chicago PMI and Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD major continued scaling higher and refreshed multi-month highs. Spot prices held above the 1.2900 handle as traders now look forward to the first estimate of the UK GDP growth figures for Q1 2017. The UK economy is expected to register a modest growth of 0.4% in the three months to March, down from 0.7% growth recorded in the previous quarter. A slight positive reading should trigger a fresh leg of up-move and open room for extension of the pair’s near-term upward trajectory.

Technically, the pair seems to have confirmed a fresh break out and is trading above a strong hurdle, marked by 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3445-1.1980 downslide. Hence, a slight upbeat GDP print is likely to accelerate the appreciating move towards 1.2960-70 intermediate resistance before the pair eventually breaks through the key 1.30 psychological mark and head towards testing its next major hurdle near 1.3070-80 area.

On the flip side, immediate retracement below 1.2885 level might now find some fresh buying interest at a previous resistance, now turned support, near 1.2860-50 zone. Weakness below this immediate support levels might prompt additional profit taking and drag the pair back towards the 1.2800 handle, which if broken might negate near-term bullish bias.