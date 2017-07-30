GBP/USD Forecast: likely to consolidate ahead an event packed week ahead

The US Dollar languished near multi-month lows at the start of a new week, with the GBP/USD pair holding above the 1.3100 handle at its strongest level since September 2016. Against the backdrop of easing inflationary pressure, Friday's uninspiring advance GDP report further casted doubts over the Fed's ability to further raise interest rates in 2017 and continued weighing on the greenback. Investors now look forward to an event packed week, which includes the BOE monetary policy decision and the keenly watched NFP print that would be critical for the pair's next leg of directional move.

From a technical perspective, the pair remains with converging ascending trend-lines, which seems to constitute towards formation of a Rising Wedge on short-term charts. Hence, traders are likely to wait for a decisive break through the mentioned range before committing to any near-term direction.

From current levels, weakness below the 1.3100 round figure mark could get extended towards the ascending trend-line support, currently near mid-1.3000s, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to break through the key 1.30 psychological mark and aim towards testing its next support near 1.2940-30 region.

On the upside, mid-1.3100s now seems to have emerged as immediate resistance, which if cleared could lift the pair towards the 1.3200 handle, also coinciding with another ascending trend-line. A convincing break through the 1.3200 hurdle would negate the bearish formation and pave way for continuation of the pair's well established near-term bullish trajectory.