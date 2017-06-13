GBP/USD Forecast: likely to accelerate the bearish slide below 1.2620, UK CPI eyed

The GBP/USD pair consolidated in a narrow trading range around mid-1.2600s and held just a few pips above the multi-week lows amid concerns over political turmoil in the UK following last week’s disastrous UK snap election results. With Brexit negotiations scheduled to begin in a week, the pair on Monday came under some renewed selling pressure on ‘hard Brexit’ rhetoric by the UK PM Theresa May and UK Brexit Minister David Davis.

Also collaborating to the downside was rating agency Moody’s statement on Monday that the inconclusive election outcome might complicate and probably even delay Brexit negotiations and is ‘credit negative’ for the UK.

The pair retains its negative bias through Asian session on Tuesday as traders now look forward to the today's release of UK inflation figures. Headline consumer inflation, as measured by CPI, is seen rising 0.2% m-o-m in May and the annualized reading is expected to hold steady at 2.7%.

The Bank of England (BoE) has already shown readiness to tolerate near-term inflation overshoot and is unlikely to act any time soon until the price growth is led by pick-up in wages. Thus, a strong CPI print would now be seen as pressuring household spending, leading to a real economic slowdown and is unlikely to provide any immediate respite for the British Pound.

From a technical perspective, repeated failed attempts to recover back above 1.2770-80 strong horizontal support turned resistance clearly points to persistent near-term selling pressure. Hence, a decisive break below an important confluence support near 1.2630-20 region, comprising of 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2366-1.3048 recent up-move, would confirm a fresh bearish break down and turn the pair vulnerable to extend its near-term downward trajectory.

On a sustained weakness below the said confluence support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards 1.2560-50 horizontal support before eventually dropping to the key 1.25 psychological mark.

Alternatively, any recovery move from current support area now seems to confront resistance at 50% Fibonacci retracement level near the 1.2700 region, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards retesting 1.2770-80 important barrier.

Only a decisive move back above this important hurdle would negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the pair beyond the 1.2800 handle towards testing its next major resistance near 1.2880-85 region, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.