GBP/USD Current price: 1.2591
- The UK unemployment rate is foreseen at 4.5% in the three months to April.
- The UK and the EU confirmed there won’t be an extension to the Brexit transition period.
- GBP/USD at risk of falling despite the intraday recovery.
The GBP/USD pair is ending the day with gains just below the 1.2600 figure, although it posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis, a sign that bulls are still hesitating. Instead, the advance could be attributed to the easing dollar’s demand alongside Wall Street recovering from intraday lows. Limiting the Pound, the UK and the EU confirmed that there won’t be an extension to the Brexit transition period. Both parts are aware that “new momentum” is required in Brexit talks, but good intentions seem not enough to convince market players.
The UK macroeconomic calendar was empty this Monday, but on Tuesday, the kingdom will publish its latest employment data. The ILO Unemployment rate for the three months to April is seen at 4.5% from 3.9% previously, while the number of unemployed people is foreseen at 370K after hitting 856.5K in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has bounced from a daily low of 1.2453, now struggling around 1.2600. The 4-hour chart shows that it met buyers again around a bullish 100 SMA, but that it has also held below a bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators have recovered from oversold readings, but remain within negative levels. The mentioned 20 SMA comes at 1.2605, providing dynamic resistance. Overall, the downside will remain limited as long as risk-aversion persists, while the upside will likely remain capped by Brexit-related uncertainty.
Support levels: 1.2570 1.2525 1.2470
Resistance levels: 1.2605 1.2650 1.2695
