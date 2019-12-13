GBP/USD Current price: 1.3385
- UK PM Johnson’s Conservatives added 66 seats to a total of 364.
- Johnson stated that Brexit is now “irrefutable” and should get done.
- GBP/USD bullish, but looking for a new balanced level after wide swings.
The GBP/USD pair soared to levels last seen in May 2018 on the back of the outcome of the UK elections. Initial results indicated a Conservatives’ victory, later confirmed. The pair hit 1.3513 with exit polls, now trading below 1.3400 as the news was pretty much priced in ahead of the event. Nevertheless and at this time of the day, Johnson & Co. have won 364 seats, more than enough to secure a majority, and pass through Parliament his Brexit deal. Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn claimed he won’t lead his party into another election, assuming the defeat.
PM Johnson celebrated the victory by stating that Brexit is now “irrefutable” and should get done. Not all were roses. The Scottish National Party won a huge majority of seats north of the border, opening up the prospect of a second referendum on independence.
GBP/USD Technical Outlook
The GBP/USD pair is moving quite fast down, correcting the extreme overbought conditions reached after the release of the UK election initial results. Now trading at around 1.3380, there’s a huge unfilled gap, clear in the 4-hour chart, from 1.3184 to 1.3346. This last is the immediate support with further slides expected once below it. Nevertheless, the pair is bullish, as technical indicators barely retreat from extreme overbought territory, and as it develops above all of its moving averages. GBP/USD will likely continue trading in a wide intraday range until it founds some stability.
Support levels: 1.3345 1.3300 1.3250
Resistance levels: 1.3420 1.3465 1.3515
