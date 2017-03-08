GBP/USD Forecast: it's all about forecasts and votes' count

The GBP/USD pair trades at fresh 2017 highs ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy decision, as the Pound got a boost from July's the Markit services PMI as data points to a sustained increase in activity in the sector, according to the official report. The index came in 53.8 from previous 53.4. The news sent the pair up to 1.3266, now trading a few pips below the level.

The Bank of England is largely expected to remain on hold, as expectations of a rate hike this time were cooled down by the latest inflation report, showing that, despite it still stands above the comfortable 2%, at least it eased from its early year peak. Last time, three out of the eight members of the MPC voted for a hike, while today, just two are expected to vote for a move. Given that no changes to the ongoing monetary policy, the votes count will be everything for the Pound, as if, once again, there are three favoring a hike, the Sterling will likely skyrocket pass the mentioned high.

A more conservative stance on rates, and downward revisions to inflation forecasts on the other hand, will undermine the GBP, particularly if the MPC votes as expected.

In the meantime, much of the latest rally has to do with dollar's weakness rather than with Pound's self strength, and as long as the market conserves the negative sentiment towards the American currency, chances are that after the dust settles, the pair will resume its advance, in the case that the outcome is against Pound.

Technically, the pair is bullish, still lead higher by an ascendant 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, currently at 1.3205 while the RSI indicator aims north around 68 and the Momentum remains flat above its 100 level, this last reflecting the limited intraday range seen this week. Above the daily high, the 1.3300/20 region is the immediate bullish target, en route to the 1.3350 region. The key support is 1.3190, as below it the pair can extend its decline, with the next supports at 1.3150 and 1.3110.

