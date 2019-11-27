GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2906

Reports indicate that the MRP poll will show a “significant” Tories’ advantage.

GBP/USD at fresh weekly highs just above the 1.2910 level.

The GBP/USD pair has fallen to 1.2859 early London session, as the American dollar was generally stronger. The Sterling, however, recovered on polls indicating an average 12 points lead from Tories, with the pair jumping to 1.2911 on reports indicating that the YouGov MRP poll shows a “significant” Tories’ majority. The so-called MRP poll, which correctly predicted the result of the 2017 election, will be out at the beginning of the upcoming Asian session. A victory from Boris Johnson’s party will mean higher chances of his Brexit deal passing the Parliament. The GBP/USD pair jumped above 1.2900 with the headline, reaching fresh weekly highs just above the 1.2910 level.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is holding on to daily gains, with a modest bullish stance according to the 4-hour chart, as it has moved above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators advance, the Momentum within neutral levels and the RSI firming up in positive territory. Chances are that the rally would continue should the mentioned survey shows that Tories’ advance is larger than the 12 points average that made the round these days.

Support levels: 1.2880 1.2840 1.2810

Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2950 1.2990