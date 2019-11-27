GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2906
- Reports indicate that the MRP poll will show a “significant” Tories’ advantage.
- GBP/USD at fresh weekly highs just above the 1.2910 level.
The GBP/USD pair has fallen to 1.2859 early London session, as the American dollar was generally stronger. The Sterling, however, recovered on polls indicating an average 12 points lead from Tories, with the pair jumping to 1.2911 on reports indicating that the YouGov MRP poll shows a “significant” Tories’ majority. The so-called MRP poll, which correctly predicted the result of the 2017 election, will be out at the beginning of the upcoming Asian session. A victory from Boris Johnson’s party will mean higher chances of his Brexit deal passing the Parliament. The GBP/USD pair jumped above 1.2900 with the headline, reaching fresh weekly highs just above the 1.2910 level.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is holding on to daily gains, with a modest bullish stance according to the 4-hour chart, as it has moved above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators advance, the Momentum within neutral levels and the RSI firming up in positive territory. Chances are that the rally would continue should the mentioned survey shows that Tories’ advance is larger than the 12 points average that made the round these days.
Support levels: 1.2880 1.2840 1.2810
Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2950 1.2990
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.10 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.10 after US data beat expectations. Q3 GDP was upgraded to 2.1% and Durable Goods Orders jumped in October.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2900 amid leaked MRP poll
The GBP/USD is trading at fresh daily highs just above the 1.2900 level following reports claiming the most relevant UK poll shows a "significant" Tory majority.
USD/JPY reaches for higher grounds, highest since May 2019 testing a key 38.2% Fibo
USD/JPY has rallied in the latter part of the North American session ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays and end-of-month.
US Dollar Index edges higher post-data, above 98.40
The greenback has reversed the knee-jerk to daily lows near 98.30 and is now once again approaching the key resistance area around 98.40 when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold: Metal drops to session lows near $1455/oz, post-US GDP
Gold is nearing the 1445 support level while trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the daily chart. A break below the 1445 swing low could drive the market to the next main support located near the 1400 handle.