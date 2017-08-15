GBP/USD Forecast: inflation ties BOE's hands

Pound's persistent weakness, alongside with an extension of dollar's recovery overnight, sent the GBP/USD pair down to 1.2929 early Europe, and ahead of the release of key UK inflation data, which resulted softer-than-expected, sending the pair down to 1.2910, its lowest in a month. July inflation unexpectedly fell, down by 0.1% in the month, while holding steady yearly basis, at 2.6%, below market's forecasts, thanks to a decline in fuel prices, down for the fifth consecutive month. Producer output prices rose in the same month, slightly above expected but below previous, while the retail price index advanced 0.2% in the month, and by 3.6% in the year.

With inflation easing for a second consecutive month, chances of a BOE's rate hike have decreased further, therefore pushing Sterling lower, as the central bank inaction couples with Brexit's uncertainty.

The GBP/USD pair bounced from the mentioned low, but remains nearby and at 1-month lows ahead of the release of US July Retail Sales. Anyway, the technical outlook is bearish for the pair according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as the price have accelerated south below a now bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators gain downward momentum within negative territory.

A downward extension below the daily low should lead to a continued decline, initially towards 1.2870 and later to the 1.2830 price zone. Recoveries, on the other hand, will likely meet selling interest around 1.2965, the immediate resistance, although very disappointing US data can push it up to the 1.3000 level, where the next round of sellers await.

