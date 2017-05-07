GBP/USD Forecast: increasingly bearish on suspected slowdown into Q3
The Pound remains under pressure this Wednesday, down against the greenback to 1.2898, its lowest in five days. As it's happening since the week started, demand for the American currency appears across the board following London opening, and in the particular case of the GBP/USD pair, the decline is being helped by the release of UK data, as the Markit services PMI for June came slightly below expected, at 53.4 from previous 53.8 and market's forecast of 53.8. The figure is not actually negative, but adds to Tuesday's construction index, also below expected and previous, to indicate the recovery is slowing down into Q3.
The main event of the day will be the release of FOMC Minutes in the US afternoon, expected to offer a hawkish stance. The dollar can benefit in this scenario, particularly if stocks and yields hold ground. A decline in these lasts, however, can put the greenback under pressure.
The technical picture for the pair is bearish short-term, as in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA keeps gaining downward strength above the current level, while technical indicators continue heading south within negative territory, with the RSI accelerating south around 42. Below the mentioned low, the pair has scope to extend its decline firstly towards 1.2860, the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run and June 27th high, while below this last, 1.2810 comes next.
Above 1.2920, the bearish pressure will ease, but the pair needs to surpass the next intraday resistance at 1.2960, to turn positive, and attempt a rally towards 1.3000.
