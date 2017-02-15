GBP/USD Forecast: increasingly bearish after soft wages growth

After spending most of the last two session in consolidation mode, the GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh weekly low following the release of UK mixed employment figures, with the most notable reading a decline in wages in the three months to December, with average earnings up by 2.6%, less that previous and expected 2.8%. The unemployment rate for the same period remain steady at 4.8%. The claimant count, fell to 42,400 in January, following a revised 20,400 decline in December. A lower rate of wages growth in an environment of rising inflation, is no good news for the UK economy.

Ahead of the release of US CPI and Retail Sales figures, the pair is stuck at the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, and the 4 hours chart shows an increasing bearish potential, with the 20 SMA heading south around 1.2490 and technical indicators gaining downward momentum within negative territory. The pair has an immediate support at 1.2411, January 31st low, followed by this February low at 1.2346, the probable bearish target in the case of strong US upcoming data.

The pair has a short term resistance at 1.2440, but it will take a break above 1.2480 to revert the ongoing bearish tone, and see the pair recovering up to the 1.2530/40 region.

