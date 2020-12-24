GBP/USD Current price: 1.3592
- EU and UK representatives said to announce an agreement in principle this Thursday.
- GBP/USD is technically bullish and ready to challenge the year’s high at 1.3624.
A post-Brexit deal is closer, although an official announcement has not been made yet. Same old, same old, although market participants believe this time is the good one, pushing GBP/USD beyond the 1.3600 level. With just a week to go ahead of the end of the transition period, the EU and the UK have faced tough discussions over a level playing field and fisheries.
News that a deal is imminent have been coming since last week. Why would this time be any different? Just the fact that they are still working on it despite being Christmas Eve, is a clear sign that both the EU and the UK are willing to do whatever it takes to prevent a no-deal exit. A press conference is in the docket, although the timing is uncertain, as last.minute discussions continue.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3604 today, while the year high is 1.3624. A deal is mostly priced-in at this point, but the pair could run past the latter level on a confirmation, mainly considering thin holiday volumes may exacerbate movements. A no-deal scenario is not considered at the time being and could be a shocker for bulls, triggering a sharp sell-off.
Technically, the pair is bullish. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair continues developing far above all of its moving averages. The Momentum indicator resumed its advance after correcting extreme overbought conditions, while the RSI indicator heads firmly higher, at around 65.
Support levels: 1.3540 1.3490 1.3445
Resistance levels: 1.3620 1.3665 1.3710
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
