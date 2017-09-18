GBP/USD Forecast: immediate upside now seems capped at 1.36 mark

On Monday, the GBP/USD pair retreated after refreshing yearly tops and slipped back below the key 1.35 psychological mark after some less hawkish comment from BoE Governor Mark Carney. Speaking at the Central Banking lecture at the IMF headquarters in Washington DC, Carney was noted saying that any monetary policy tightening in the coming months would be gradual and limited.

Also collaborating to the pair's corrective slide on Monday was a modest uptick in the US Dollar, which drew support from abating concerns over North Korea and reviving hopes that the Fed would stick to its plan and hike interest rates at least once this year.

The pair, however, managed to rebound from an intraday low level of 1.3465 and is now holding comfortably above the 1.35 handle as focus remains on the upcoming FOMC meeting and rate decision on Wednesday. The central bank is universally expected to keep interest rates on hold but begin shrinking its massive $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

On the economic data front, there are no macroeconomic releases due from the UK and hence, the USD price dynamics would remain an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum through European trading session. From the US, housing market data, current account numbers and export/import price index would be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

Technically, Monday's retracement would still be categorized as corrective in nature amid extremely overbought readings on daily chart. With short-term technical indicators easing from extreme overbought readings on daily chart, the pair seems more likely to hold its neck below the 1.36 handle.

Meanwhile, immediate resistance is pegged near mid-1.3500s, above which the pair is likely to head towards retesting the 1.3600 round figure mark. On the downside, any weakness back below the 1.35 handle and a subsequent drop below 1.3465 level seems more likely to find strong buying interest at a short-term ascending trend-channel resistance break-point, now turned support, near the 1.3440 region. Only a decisive break below the mentioned support would negate near-term bullish bias and trigger additional near-term corrective slide.