GBP/USD Forecast: hovering around 1.29 handle, eyeing UK CPI for fresh impetus

The US Dollar held weaker during Asian session on Tuesday and continues to be weighed down by the incoming downbeat economic data from the US. Against the backdrop of Friday's weaker April retail sale data and inflation figures, the latest disappointment came from the Empire State Manufacturing Index, which unexpectedly slumped back into negative territory during May for the first since the US Presidential election. Softer US macro data now seems to have dented market expectations for a June Fed rate-hike, with CME group's FedWatch Tool now showing around 70% probability of such an action as compared to over 80% in the previous week.

Tuesday's US economic docket includes the release of building permits and housing starts, followed by industrial production data later during the NA session. Ahead of the US releases, top-tier macro data from the UK and Euro-zone would also collaborate towards providing some fresh impetus in the FX market.

GBP/USD

As was expected, the pair stalled its up-move just ahead of the 1.2950 resistance and retreated back below the 1.2900 handle on Monday. The pair regained some traction on Tuesday and was trading slightly above the 1.29 handle as investors now await the latest April inflation figures from the UK. Given that the Bank of England has already raised its projection for inflation in Q1 to 2.7%, reaction to a higher-than-expected reading could only provide a short-lived bounce to the British Pound.

Technically, the pair remains poised to extend its near-term corrective slide and the view should get an additional reinforcement once the pair decisively breaks below 1.2840 immediate support, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2365-1.2990 recent up-move. On a convincing break below the said support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards the 1.2800 handle before eventually dropping to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near mid-1.2700s.

Conversely, a sustained move above 1.2950 immediate resistance has the potential to lift the pair back towards the key 1.30 psychological mark hurdle, with some intermediate resistance near the 1.2975-80 region.

EUR/USD

The pair continued gaining traction for the third consecutive day and built on last week's sharp recovery move from the very important 200-day SMA support. The pair is now placed closer to the key 1.1000 psychological mark and investors now look forward to the release of preliminary release of Euro-zone Q1 GDP growth numbers, along with the release of German ZEW economic sentiment and EU trade balance data.

From technical perspective, the pair's rebound from an important support and a subsequent move back above the 1.1000 handle should pave way for continuation of the pair's upward trajectory, even beyond post-Macron win swing high resistance near 1.1020 area, towards testing a short-term ascending trend-line resistance near 1.1040-50 region. A follow through buying interest has the potential to continue boosting the pair further towards the 1.1100 round figure mark, en-route its next major hurdle near 1.1135-40 zone.

On the flip side, 1.0950 level now seems to protect immediate downside, which if broken might prompt traders to lighten their bullish bets and drag the pair back below the 1.0900 handle towards testing its next support near 1.0865-60 region. Below the said support, the pair is likely to head back towards retesting the 200-day SMA important support, currently near 1.0830 region.