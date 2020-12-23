GBP/USD Current price: 1.3503
- Brexit-related headlines keeping GBP volatile in thinned market conditions.
- UK PM Boris Johnson and EU’s Ursula von der Leyen will likely continue talking.
- GBP/USD retains its bullish potential and could reach fresh yearly highs on a Brexit deal.
The GBP/USD pair jumped to 1.3570 but trimmed a good bunch of its intraday gains afterwards. Back and forth surrounding a post-Brexit trade deal have kept the pair in wide intraday ranges pretty much since the month started. Contradictory headlines keep coming, but at this point, there has been no official announcement. A deal seems closer, but there’s a good chance that EU’s Ursula von der Leyen and UK PM Boris Johnson will keep on talking tomorrow if they can’t reach an agreement this Wednesday. If they reach an agreement, they are expected to announce it probably during the upcoming Asian session.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading around 1.3500 as the American session comes to an end, holding on to its positive stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is well above all of its moving averages, which anyway have limited directional strength. The Momentum indicator is retreating just modestly from overbought readings, while the RSI maintains its bullish slope around 58.
Support levels: 1.3460 1.3410 1.3365
Resistance levels: 1.3570 1.3620 1.3665
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trimmed Tuesday’s losses, remains below 0.7600
Hopes about a Brexit deal pressured the greenback. Higher equities further underpin the Australian dollar. Extremely thin market conditions expected as most countries celebrate the Christmas holiday.
GBP/USD deal or no deal?
Brexit never-ending drama continues and contradictory headlines keep flooding news feeds. Hopes are for a deal, GBP/USD trades around 1.3500.
XAU/USD rebounds from near $1855 toward $1880
Gold is rising on Wednesday on the back of a weaker US dollar and amid an improvement in market sentiment. Speculations about a Brexit deal boosted markets and the demand for riskier assets.
Yearn.Finance price can quickly explode towards $32,000 if bulls can push it above this level
Yearn.Finance is trading at $23,290 at the time of writing and remains bounded inside a tightening pattern awaiting a clear breakout or breakdown. Bulls will need to push the digital asset above a crucial support level to have the upper hand.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.