GBP/USD Current price: 1.3503

Brexit-related headlines keeping GBP volatile in thinned market conditions.

UK PM Boris Johnson and EU’s Ursula von der Leyen will likely continue talking.

GBP/USD retains its bullish potential and could reach fresh yearly highs on a Brexit deal.

The GBP/USD pair jumped to 1.3570 but trimmed a good bunch of its intraday gains afterwards. Back and forth surrounding a post-Brexit trade deal have kept the pair in wide intraday ranges pretty much since the month started. Contradictory headlines keep coming, but at this point, there has been no official announcement. A deal seems closer, but there’s a good chance that EU’s Ursula von der Leyen and UK PM Boris Johnson will keep on talking tomorrow if they can’t reach an agreement this Wednesday. If they reach an agreement, they are expected to announce it probably during the upcoming Asian session.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading around 1.3500 as the American session comes to an end, holding on to its positive stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is well above all of its moving averages, which anyway have limited directional strength. The Momentum indicator is retreating just modestly from overbought readings, while the RSI maintains its bullish slope around 58.

Support levels: 1.3460 1.3410 1.3365

Resistance levels: 1.3570 1.3620 1.3665