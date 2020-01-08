GBP/USD Forecast: Holds steady above 1.3100 handle ahead of UK PM Johnson-EU Chief meeting

- GBP/USD failed to find acceptance above the 1.3200 handle on Tuesday.
- Brexit uncertainties, resurgent USD demand prompted some fresh selling.
- The market focus now turns back to Brexit-related news/developments.
The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Tuesday and finally ended the day in the negative territory, near the lower end of its daily trading range. The pair picked up some pace during the early European session and climbed to levels beyond the 1.3200 handle. However, the attempted positive move fizzled out rather quickly amid concerns the UK might crash out of the European Union at the end of this year.
Investors await fresh Brexit updates
This coupled with resurgent US dollar demand further contributed to the pair's intraday slide to sub-1.3100 levels – nearly 120 pips off daily swing highs. The greenback managed to regain some positive traction following the release of stronger-than-expected US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, which improved to 55 in December from 53.9 previous and suggested that the economy remains on a firm footing.
Despite the negative factors, the pair showed some resilience at lower levels and held steady above the 1.3100 handle through the Asian session on Wednesday, rather unaffected by a further escalation of tensions between the US and Iran. It is worth mentioning that Iran – in retaliation to the US drone strike last week – fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles on US-led forces in Iraq and raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
Investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines as the focus turns back to Brexit. The UK Parliament has started debating on the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's withdrawal deal and lawmakers are set to vote on the same next Thursday. Given a clear majority for the ruling Conservatives, the bill is unlikely to face any opposition and will pave the way for Britain's departure from the EU on January 31.
Apart from this, market participants will also take cues from the outcome of a key meeting between the UK PM Johnson, the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Downing Street. Mrs von der Leyen will set out her vision for future UK-EU relations in a speech at the London School of Economics.
Later during the early North-American session, the release of ADP report on the US private-sector employment might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair is hovering around 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.2905 recent pullback – around the 1.3130 region. Any attempted positive move now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 1.3175-80 region ahead of the 1.3200-1.3210 region (50% Fibo.). Sustained strength above the mentioned hurdle will set the stage for a move back towards mid-1.3200s en-route the recent swing high resistance near the 1.3285 region.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.3055-50 region (23.6% Fibo.), which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to drop further towards testing levels below the key 1.30 psychological mark.
