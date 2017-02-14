GBP/USD Forecast: holds near-term trading range, eyeing UK jobs data and US CPI for a breakout

The greenback held on to overnight gains led by the Fed Chair Janet Yellen hawkish comments, signaling a faster pace of interest-rate hikes, during the semiannual testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. Yellen said that it would be unwise to wait for too long before hiking rates and fueled expectations of a rate-hike as early as in March.

Yellen’s hawkish tone added on to the selling pressure around the GBP/USD major, which was already trading weak in wake of UK data showing CPI rose at the fastest annual rate in 2½ years. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair failed to gain any respite from weaker-than previously reported Euro-zone economic growth numbers for the fourth quarter of 2016, amid growing concerns about France's presidential election and Greek bailout talks, and touched over one-month low.

Both the majors bounced off yesterday’s lows as investors now look forward to a yet another batch of important macro releases from UK and the US. Today’s highlight would be UK jobs report during European session and from the US, CPI print and monthly retail sales would be in focus during early NA session. The US economic docket also features the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, & Capacity Utilization data alongside the Fed Chair Janet Yellen's appearance before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

The pair seems to have stuck within 100-pips near-term trading range between 1.2540-1.2440 band. Hence, if would be prudent to wait for a decisive break through this trading range before confirming the pair’s next leg of directional move.

Weakness below 1.2440 level, leading to a subsequent break below 50-day SMA support near 1.2420 region, is likely to accelerate the slide towards Feb. 7 lows support near 1.2350-45 region below which a fresh bout of selling pressure is likely to drag the pair below 1.2300 handle towards testing its next support near 1.2260-55 horizontal zone.

Alternatively, momentum back above 1.2495-1.2500 region could lift the pair back towards the top end of trading range resistance near 1.2530-40 region, also coinciding with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3445-1.1980 downslide. A convincing move above this important hurdle, leading to a successive break through 1.2580 resistance, now seems to pave way for a fresh leg of up-move, even beyond 1.2600 handle, towards its next important resistance near 1.2655-60 area.

EUR/USD

The pair is rebounding from a short-term descending trend-line support near mid-1.0500s area, also coinciding with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1300-1.0341 depreciating move. However, a follow through recovery move might confront immediate hurdle at 50-day SMA, support turned resistance, near 1.0600 handle. Any further up-move beyond this resistance now seems to be capped at 1.0625-30 strong horizontal resistance.

On the flip side, bears would be looking for weakness below 1.0560-50 immediate support area, which if broken decisively is likely to accelerate the slide towards 1.0515 horizontal support before the pair eventually breaks below 1.0500 psychological mark and head towards testing its next major support near 1.0455-50 region.