GBP/USD Forecast: holding range bound below 1.2540

The Pound is outperforming its major peers against the greenback, advancing up to 1.2482 after London's opening, and trading not far below the level. The UK released its Rightmove house price index overnight, which came in better-than-expected, up by 2.0% in the month from previous 0.4%. Still, the index is hardly a market mover, and there was no fundamental trigger for the intraday advance.

The pair consolidates near the mentioned daily high, with a modest positive tone in the 4 hours chart, as the price has surpassed a horizontal 20 SMA, currently at 1.2450, whilst the RSI indicator heads north around 52. The Momentum indicator however, remains flat around 100, reflecting the ongoing range. Beyond the daily high, the pair can extend up to 1.2520/40, where selling interest has been aligned for most of the month, and where a pullback can be expected.

A decline below 1.2430 on the other hand, is what it takes to see the pair coming under selling pressure, with 1.2380 as a probable bearish target for later today.

